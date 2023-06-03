EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough May 21-31.
May 21
11:25 p.m. —Police were called to the first block of Maggie Lynn Court for a suspicious vehicle parked in a lot for an extended period. The vehicle had left the area when police arrived.
May 22
1:51 p.m. — Police assisted Hanover Borough Police with obtaining the contact information for a resident in the 100 block of Pleasant Street. Police notified the resident and gave contact information to the officer.
May 23
1:50 p.m. — Police responded to the 100 block of Berlin Avenue for an information request from the York County Probation Department. Police advised the probation department to contact the Pennsylvania State Police since the person lives in York Springs.
2:35 p.m. — Police checked on a vehicle in the first block of Pleasant Street and found it had no valid registration, so they had the vehicle removed by J&A Towing.
7:07 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Way West for a supposedly suspicious man walking around a property. The man was looking at the residence; he left the property without incident.
May 24
12:07 p.m. — A vehicle traveling west on Lincoln Way East stopped for traffic before entering the traffic circle, and was rear-ended, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
12:35 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue requested information on an incident that occurred 10 years ago; police provided the information.
May 25
6:24 a.m. — Police issued 14 citations in the area around Hanover and West High streets for illegal parking during street cleaning.
May 27
3:44 p.m. — Police defused a neighborhood dispute in the 100 block of East High Street.
10:26 p.m. — Police asked people holding a party in the 200 block of West Golden Lane to turn down their music; they complied without incident.
May 28
12:16 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Hanover Street informed police about a harassment incident that occurred in Hamilton Township. Police told the resident to contact the Pennsylvania State Police since the incident occurred in their jurisdiction.
May 29
4:53 p.m. — Police defused a disturbance on the roadway between two neighbors in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.
9:15 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of South Orange Street complained to police about fireworks. Police advised the caller fireworks are legal.
May 31
11:33 a.m. — Police assisted North Coventry Township Police with contacting a resident in the 100 block of Carlisle Street concerning an abandoned vehicle in their jurisdiction. Police notified the resident.
