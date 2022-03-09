EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township Feb. 11-20.
Feb. 11
7:39 a.m., Police investigated a Shank Road burglary of an EB generator valued at $900, and a Dewalt 4-inch chop saw valued at $400. The burglary took place between 4:15 p.m. Feb. 10 and 6:45 a.m., when someone broke into a contractor’s trailer.
1:58 p.m., A resident of Curtis Drive told police someone obtained a bank account in the complainant’s name without permission. The complainant learned of the attempted fraud before any money was lost. PNC Fraud Department will conduct an investigation.
2:12 p.m., Police, who responded to a domestic between brothers on Elm Avenue, helped defuse the situation without further incident.
4:51 p.m., Police searched the Brethren Home area in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike for a stray dog, but none was found.
Feb. 12
8:04 a.m., Police, who responded to an alarm on the 300 block of Lincoln Way East, spoke with an employee who had tripped the alarm and did not require assistance.
12:31 p.m., A resident found a dog on East Locust Lane. The dog did not have any ID, so the caller agreed to take the dog to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
8:39 p.m., Police responded to a disturbance at the storage facility in the 600 block of Hanover Street. Police observed a man screaming due to auto parts falling on him. Medical assistance was not needed.
Feb. 13
3:25 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. Emergency medical services (EMS) treated the resident.
7:32 a.m., Police, who responded to an alarm in the 700 block of Hanover Street, met the employees who had tripped the alarm.
Feb. 14
1:04 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on Hampshire Drive. EMS was on scene treating the resident.
6:30 a.m., Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of Kohler Mill Road. Police found nothing amiss.
12:12 p.m., Police were summoned to a disturbance in the 300 block of Hanover Street. Police searched the area, but nothing was found.
Feb. 15
8:16 p.m., Police assisted with a medical distress call on West Locust Lane. EMS was treating the resident before transporting to the hospital. The resident was pronounced dead due to natural causes.
Feb. 17
11:51 a.m., Police investigated a fraud complaint in the 900 block of Hanover Street. The complainant said someone filed an unemployment claim in their name. The case was referred for investigation by the PA Unemployment Bureau.
12:24 p.m., Police were dispatched to speak with a resident who found three stray dogs in the 900 block of Lingg Road. Police advised the complainant to contact the SPCA.
2:36 p.m., Police responded to a fraud complaint on Corey Lane. The complainant said someone opened a bank account in their name at the Navy Credit Union. The Credit Union Fraud Division will investigate this incident.
Feb. 18
12:34 a.m., Police were dispatched to a suspicious person complaint in the 600 block of Harmony Drive. Police searched the area, but found nothing amiss.
4:48 a.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 2000 block of Carlisle Pike. Police checked the exterior of the property and found it secure.
6:08 a.m., Police responded to a downed pole on the highway in the 600 block of Poplar Road. Police found a pole to be in need of repair and notified Met-Ed, and requested fire police close the road until the repair could be made.
6:50 a.m., Police responded a tree down on the highway in the 500 block of Kohler Mill Road. The tree was on part of the road, but traffic could still pass. Police notified the township road crew to clear the roadway.
7:46 a.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 400 block of Poplar Road. Police made contact with the resident who did not require assistance.
10:00 a.m., Police responded to a compliant of fraud in the 600 block of Harmony Drive. The complainant said someone identifying himself as Social Security personnel requested her personal information to verify her account. The complainant relayed this information to the unknown person. Police advised placing an alert to the credit reporting agencies and bank.
12:21 p.m., Police responded to a stove fire in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road. The fire department had extinguished the blaze.
Feb. 19
6:14 p.m., Police took possession of found property on Carlisle Pike and Brickyard Road. Police were able to ascertain and return the property to the owner.
Feb. 20
8:10 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on Spruce Road. EMS was on scene treating the resident.
10:20 a.m., Police responded to the 5900 block of York Road for a report of a billboard ready to fall onto a parked vehicle. Police attempted, but were unable to notify the owner of the vehicle, storage facility, and billboard company. Police will monitor the sign through the day.
4:23 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress on Corey Lane. Police ensured the resident was stable until the arrival of EMS for treatment.
6:54 p.m., Police investigated trespassing on private property in the 200 block of Brickyard Road. Police searched the area, but found no one.
McS’town PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls Feb. 21-27.
Feb. 21
9:02 a.m., Well-being check, Squire Circle.
11:26 a.m., Civil matter involving child custody, Squire Circle.
Feb. 22
8:25 a.m., Child well-being check, Squire Circle.
10:52 a.m., Medical emergency, 400 block of Main Street.
8:59 p.m., Domestic dispute, 300 block of Main Street.
Feb. 23
12:33 p.m., Parking complaint, 400 block of North Street.
2:41 p.m., Fraud reported by a resident of Cricket Lane.
Feb. 24
7:11 a.m., Hit and run vehicle damage, 100 block of North Second Street.
8:20 a.m., Fraud, 600 block of North Street.
5 p.m., Well-being check, Squire Circle.
9 p.m., Assisted Children and Youth, first block of North Street.
Feb. 25
11:26 a.m., Medical emergency, 300 block of Main Street.
5:24 p.m., Theft reported, first block of Main Street.
Feb. 27
6:30 p.m., Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Street.
