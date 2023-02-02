Narcan used; driver arrested
Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, was used on a passenger Saturday after a vehicle allegedly struck a mailbox in Mount Pleasant Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The driver, Shanda Earhart II, 31, of New Oxford, was charged with driving under the influence, possessing a controlled substance, and other offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
An “erratic driver” was reported to PSP at Gettysburg at 8:53 p.m. in the area of York and Swift Run roads, according to state police.
Witnesses allegedly saw a 2013 Mazda 3 hit the mailbox and drive “off the roadway multiple times,” said police. The vehicle also struck a tree, according to police.
Police located the vehicle in the 1400 block of New Chester Road, where the passenger appeared “to have overdosed on an unknown substance,” according to police.
Earhart was unhurt, said police.
The passenger “regained consciousness” after receiving Narcan and was evaluated by emergency medical personnel “before being released from the scene,” according to police.
Earhart was released on unsecured bail of $2,500, according to the docket.
She was charged with one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and possessing drug paraphernalia; two summary counts of failing to report a crash to police; and one summary count each of not stopping after an accident, disregarding a lane marking, and careless driving, according to the affidavit.
Deer hit; DUI suspected
After striking a deer head-on on York Road (U.S. Route 30), a Chambersburg woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Kierston Moffitt, 30, was westbound in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when the crash occurred at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.
Moffit was uninjured in the crash just east of Granite Station Road in Straban Township, according to police.
The vehicle received disabling front-end damage, said police.
Hurt in wreck
A man was injured Sunday when the car he was driving left East Berlin Road and entered a wood line, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Brett Small, 37, of East Berlin, was transported by ambulance to a York hospital after the crash at 2:45 a.m. in the 2800 block in Reading Township, according to state police.
He was westbound in a 2010 Ford Fusion that required towing, said police.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents Jan. 23-28.
Jan. 23
945 a.m. – Found wallet and ID returned to the owner.
Jan. 24
9:37 a.m. – Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) with an incident in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
12:22 p.m. – Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
3 p.m. – Vehicle assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
4:15 p.m. – Illegal burning in the first block of North Street.
Jan. 25
10:37 a.m. – Theft in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
9 p.m. – Animal complaint in the first block of Westview Drive.
Jan. 26
11:25 a.m. – Assisted EMS in the 100 block of North Oxford Avenue.
Jan. 27
9:13 a.m. – Assisted Southeastern Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) in the first block of Main Street.
10:06 a.m. – Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Main Street.
1:05 p.m. – Animal complaint in the 300 block of South Street.
9:18 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the 100 block of South Oxford Avenue.
Jan. 28
3:45 p.m. – Catalytic converter theft in the 400 block of North Street.
10:01 p.m. – Protection from abuse complaint in the first block of Main Street.
4:54 p.m. – Catalytic converter theft in the 600 block of Main Street.
5:59 p.m. – Harassment in the 600 block of South Street.
