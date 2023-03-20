EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough March 1-10.
March 1
10:29 p.m. – Police told protestors blocking the entrance to the turkey plant in the 300 block of South Water Street they were not allowed to prohibit traffic from entering and leaving the property; the protestors moved.
March 2
1:42 a.m. – Police assisted with the repossession of a black 2015 Chrysler 200 sedan in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
5:44 p.m. – Police conducted traffic control in the first block of Hanover Street until a disabled vehicle could be removed.
March 3
2:22 a.m. – Police were called to the first block of Pleasant Street for a physical domestic between a couple. After noticing the woman’s injuries, police notified emergency medical services (EMS). The man fled the scene. Police later found and arrested the 48-year-old New Oxford man; he was transported to Adams County Prison for processing.
March 4
12:20 p.m. – Police took possession of property found in Center Square and notified the owner to pick it up at the police station.
1:47 p.m. – A resident in the 100 block of North Peter Street told police someone threw a can of tomato sauce at his garage window, breaking it, sometime between March 3 and 4.
March 5
1:43 p.m. – Police cited a vehicle for illegal parking in Center Square.
4:43 p.m. – Police assisted EMS with a resident in medical distress in the 100 block of South Peter Street.
5:35 p.m. – Police assisted Conewago Township Police with locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run in Conewago Township; they located the vehicle in the first block of Oxford Court and waited for Conewago Township Police to arrive.
March 6
12:15 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of South Bolton Street; EMS was treating the person.
March 7
3:05 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was on scene.
5:45 p.m. – A resident in the first block of North Water Street told police sometime between Feb. 12 and 18, male juveniles spray painted the person’s residence and vehicle.
10:53 p.m. – An alarm drew police to the 200 block of West Golden Lane; police did an exterior check of the property and determined the building was secure.
March 8
9:05 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Oxwood Circle; EMS was treating the person.
March 10
6:16 p.m. – Police were summoned to the 300 block of Lincoln Way West for an alarm; the noise was coming from a rear dumpster filled with debris.
