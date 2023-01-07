Motorcyclist airlifted
A motorcyclist was airlifted Friday after a crash near Biglerville.
Numerous emergency agencies were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Old Carlisle (Pa. Route 234) and Heidlersburg roads in Butler Township.
The crash involved a westbound motorcycle with a lone adult rider and an eastbound car occupied by two adults, according to Biglerville Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bowmaster.
The motorcyclist was flown to WellSpan York Hospital, to which the car passenger was driven by ambulance, he said.
Roads around the intersection “were closed for an extended period of time,” until about 6 p.m., to facilitate investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, Bowmaster said.
Dispatched to the scene were a LifeNet helicopter; the Biglerville, Bendersville, and Heidlersburg volunteer fire companies; Community LifeTeam and Adams Regional emergency medical personnel; state and Biglerville police; and Adams County constables, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services’ live incident status webpage.
Also, fire police from several Adams County volunteer companies were summoned for traffic-control duty, according to the webpage.
