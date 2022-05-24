Car hits porch, teen arrested
After a vehicle struck a porch early Sunday, a Fairfield teen was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The teen was westbound on Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) at the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Impala that “crossed over the double yellow line” and “struck a brick porch attached to a residence,” said police.
“No injuries were reported or observed,” according to police. Police did not release the driver’s name.
Authorities were dispatched at 5:50 a.m. to the 3700 block of Hanover Road, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The location is approximately one mile east of Bonneauville.
The emergency call was complete at 6:21 a.m., according to ACDES.
In addition to state police, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services and United Hook and Ladder Company #33 were dispatched, according to ACDES.
Man sought on assault charge
A man allegedly “fled into the nearby woods to avoid apprehension” Friday in Bendersville, according to a Pennsylvania State Police.
Johnathan Derita, 37, of Gettysburg was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment, according to a magisterial docket. An arrest warrant was issued, according to police.
Police were dispatched to an active domestic dispute involving Derita and two women at 5:41 a.m. at a North Main Street, Bendersville, according to police.
Derita is alleged to have struck a “victim in the face multiple times causing bodily injury” before confronting an alleged second victim, said police. Derita is alleged to have “shoved and knocked the cell phone out of the second victim’s hand preventing her from calling PSP Gettysburg,” police said.
Derita “then fled into the nearby wood to avoid apprehension,” police alleged. The area was searched, but Derita was not located, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about Derita’s whereabouts to contact them at 717-334-8111.
