Biker hurt in wreck
A Virginia man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Hamiltonban Township early Saturday evening.
Craig Hendrickson, 62, of Woodbridge, Va., was transported by ambulance to Meritus Medical Center in Robinwood, Md., for treatment following the crash, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Bill Jacobs.
Hendrickson, riding a 2019 Indian motorcycle, was traveling north on Jacks Mountain Road east of Ledge Road about 5:26 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Hendrickson, who was participating in Bike Week, did not know the roads in the area, according to Jacobs.
The motorcycle “was traveling too fast for conditions when encountering a left curve in the roadway,” according to state police.
The bike ran off the road, slammed into an embankment before sliding back onto the road, and finally stopping, police said.
Hendrickson was wearing a helmet at the time of the wreck, said police.
In addition to Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services and Pennsylvania State Police, Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.