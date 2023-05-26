McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents May 8-21.
May 8
10:45 a.m. — Harassment in the 300 block of of Main Street.
12:16 p.m. — Stray dog in the 500 block of North Street.
May 9
8:21 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 300 block of South Street.
11:41 a.m. — Vehicular assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:45 p.m. — Soliciting in the 100 block of Main Street.
4:07 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of Sandune Court.
May 10
7:51 a.m. — Warrant served in the first block of Squire Circle.
9:33 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
May 11
10:47 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
11:34 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 400 block of North Street.
11:56 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 500 block of North Street.
7:05 p.m. — Vehicular assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
May 12
915 a.m. — Found dealer registration in the 400 block of Main Street.
10:19 a.m. — Vehicular assistance in the 600 block of Main Street.
6:18 p.m. — Burglary in the 300 block of North Street.
May 13
2:49 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of North Street.
May 14
12:31 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident.
4:46 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 400 block of Main Street.
May 15
8:21 a.m. — Three-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Main Street.
May 16
8:48 p.m. — Wires down in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
11:29 a.m. — Harassment in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
May 17
7:34 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of South 6th Street.
12:58 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
5:16 p.m. — Two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of Main Street.
5:53 p.m. — Found property in the 400 block of Maple Street.
May 18
11:08 a.m. — Vehicular assistance in the 300 block of Main Street.
May 19
11:45 a.m. — Disturbance in the 400 block of Main Street.
12:13 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police on Cheetah Drive.
3:35 p.m. — Disturbance in the 400 block of Delone Avenue.
May 20
8:36 a.m. — Burglary in the 100 block of North 2nd Street.
8:15 p.m. — Hit-and-run in the 600 block of Main Street.
May 21
1:32 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 500 block of North Street.
6:26 p.m. — Assisted Conewago Township Police on Kindig Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.