Contact with minor alleged
An Arendtsville man is accused of unlawful contact with a minor, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Stephen Glacken, 54, was taken into custody after authorities were dispatched Saturday morning, according to state police.
Glacken allegedly “had inappropriate physical contact” with a 14-year-old girl “over the course of a month,” according to police.
He allegedly “also made extremely lewd remarks” to the girl, police said
Glacken was charged with a felony count of unlawful contact with a minor and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault on a person less than 16 years old, according to the docket.
Glacken was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls July 5-10.
July 5
4:30 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Lynx Drive.
5:31 p.m., Parking complaint in the first block of North Second Street.
July 6
8:39 a.m., Criminal mischief on Fairview Avenue.
10:39 p.m., Disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
July 7
8:15 a.m., Parking complaint on Cricket Lane.
9:29 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on North 3rd Street.
12:57 p.m., Civil matter in the 100 block of North Street.
3:01 p.m., Assisted Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) with gas odor in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
July 8
11:35 a.m., Reckless driver complaint on Main Street.
July 9
4:31 p.m., Burglar alarm in the 300 block of Main Street. Building checked and all declared to be safe.
10:26 p.m., Well-being check in the 600 block of North Street.
10:39 p.m., Domestic dispute on Cricket Lane.
July 10
12:43 a.m., Disturbance in the 600 block of North Street.
2:29 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a motorcycle wreck on Chapel Road.
3:21 a.m., Hit-and-run collision in the 200 block of South Oxford Avenue.
