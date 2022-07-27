Parked cars hit
An eastbound vehicle struck three parked vehicles shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of York Street in Gettysburg, according to borough police.
The driver, a Dauphin County woman, was unhurt and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said police.
York Street was closed to traffic in one direction for about 30 minutes after the crash, police said.
EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township July 11-20.
July 11
10:12 a.m., Police advised a person in the 5600 block of York Road to contact Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) after losing a dealer tag.
2:26 p.m., A fire alarm drew police to the 600 block of Harmony Drive. A system reset tripped the fire alarm.
6:48 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of Coventry Court for a resident in medical distress, who was being treated by emergency medical services (EMS) when police arrived.
7:28 p.m., Following a 9-1-1 hang up call, police went to the 100 block of Katelyn Drive, but did not observe anyone in distress.
7:56 p.m., Police defused a situation at Family Dollar in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East.
July 12
1:07 a.m., While conducting security checks of businesses in the New Oxford Shopping Center in 400 block of Lincoln Way East, police found an unsecured exterior door. Police contacted a keyholder, who came and locked the door.
July 13
12:17 a.m., Police were dispatched to the Carlisle Pike and York Road area after receiving a complaint about a reckless driver traveling eastbound on US Route 30 from York County, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
2:45 a.m., Police responded to a complaint about fireworks being set off in the 4900 block of York Road, but did not see any fireworks.
12:30 p.m., Police were summoned to the 100 block of Kevin Drive following a complaint involving a supposedly suspicious white Honda driving through the community at approximately 12:30 p.m. Police informed the complainant that they will monitor the area.
1:53 p.m., Police provided traffic control at the Irishtown and Kohler Mill roads intersection until a disabled vehicle could be towed.
July 14
6:49 a.m., Police verified an auto repair for a warning card issued by York Northern Regional Police Department in the first block of Fiddler Drive.
12:54 p.m., A crash drew police to Carlisle Pike at Brickyard Road. A vehicle attempting to turn onto southbound Carlisle Pike from Brickyard Road without clearance, struck another vehicle. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.
3:40 p.m., Police provided traffic control in the 2000 block of Carlisle Pike until a disabled vehicle could be towed.
July 15
8:57 a.m., An alarm drew police to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike; nothing was amiss.
July 16
11:48 a.m., Police defused a domestic incident between an ex-couple in the first block of Billerbeck Street and warned both parties.
6:55 p.m., Police are investigating a vandalism incident in the 200 block of Reba Drive. A vehicle’s tire valued at $140 was slashed.
9:15 p.m., Police responded to a complaint in the first block of Walker Drive about fireworks being set off. The parties involved were cited for a fireworks’ violation.
July 17
12:12 a.m., Police were called to the first block of Billerbeck Street for a complaint involving a domestic situation between a couple, but did not find anything wrong.
1:39 a.m., After receiving a noise complaint, police were dispatched to the Shamrock Lane and Irish Drive area but did not hear any loud noise.
7:43 a.m., Police were called to the 1700 block of Shoemaker Drive for a person in medical distress. EMS was treating the resident when police arrived.
11:59 a.m., Police defused a domestic incident between a couple in the first block of Billerbeck Street.
12:50 p.m., Police responded to the first block of Billerbeck Street for an on-going domestic between boyfriend and girlfriend. Police defused the situation and advised the parties to seek a protection from abuse (PFA) order.
3:07 p.m., Police went to the first block of Billerbeck Street to serve an emergency PFA order, but nobody was there.
July 18
1:17 a.m., Police were summoned to the first block of Pine Lane following a complaint involving a supposedly suspicious vehicle sitting on the road with its lights on for an extended time. Police made contact with the people in the vehicle, who were found to just be talking.
7:17 p.m., Police helped a constable serve an arrest warrant in the first block of Walker Drive, but found the subject did not reside there.
9:39 p.m., Police were called to the York Road and Rowland Avenue intersection for an electric outage. Met-Ed was fixing the transformer when police arrived.
