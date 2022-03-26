McS’town PD lists calls
McSherrystown Borough Police Department responded to a variety of calls March 14-20.
March 14
7:49 p.m., Driving under the influence (DUI) traffic stop, Elm at Washington Street.
March 15
2:29 p.m., Civil matter, first block of North Street.
5:45 p.m., Single vehicle DUI wreck, Willow Street.
7:35 p.m., Disturbance complaint, 300 block of Main Street.
8:39 p.m., Harassment complaint, 300 block of Main Street.
9:56 p.m., Noise complaint, 500 block of North Street.
March 17
1 a.m., Medical emergency, first block of Main Street.
1:04 a.m., Suspicious activity, 600 block of Maple Street.
1:20 a.m., Suspicious activity, 600 block of Main Street.
11:44 a.m., Assist with a vehicle lock-out, first block of Main Street.
1:15 p.m., Suspicious person wandering in the first block Main of Street.
1:40 p.m., Neighbor dispute, 100 block of Main Street.
7:15 p.m., Assisted a constable, 500 block North of Street.
March 18
10:32 a.m., Well-being check, 500 block of North Street.
2:37 p.m., Assisted Baltimore County Police Department with a runaway report, 500 block of North Street.
9:25 p.m., Incident involving a juvenile, 400 block of Main Street.
March 19
1:18 p.m., Hit and run collision, South 4th Street.
4:25 p.m., Warrant serve, 600 block of Main Street.
9:59 p.m., Disorderly conduct, 400 block of South Street.
March 20
12:56 a.m., Medical emergency, 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
