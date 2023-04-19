Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Borough Police responded to numerous incidents in Gettysburg Borough April 10-16.
April 10
8:45 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of West Water Street.
2 p.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
3:13 p.m. — Public service (information) in the first block of York Street.
7:37 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 100 block of York Street.
April 11
5:49 a.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:34 p.m. — Disabled vehicle in traffic at Steinwehr Avenue and Washington Street.
12:48 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
2:50 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
10 p.m. — Sexual offense in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
April 12
10:26 a.m. — Police service (information) in the first block of East High Street.
10:36 a.m. Suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Street.
12:23 p.m. — Trespassing in the 100 block of York Street.
1:57 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
2:04 p.m. — Traffic hazard at West and Chambersburg streets.
2:07 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 500 block of Long Lane.
3:31 p.m. — Traffic violation in the first block of Buford Avenue.
4:47 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the 100 block of Buford Avenue.
8:12 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of North Fifth Street.
9:31 p.m. — Threats in the first block of North Fourth Street.
10:38 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
April 13
2:24 a.m. — Public service (transport) in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
7:37 a.m. — Stray animal in the 100 block of East Broadway Avenue.
9:38 a.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department in the first block of Buford Avenue.
10:24 a.m. — Well-being check at South Washington and West Middle streets.
5:35 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the first block of York Street.
6:42 p.m. — Reckless driving at East Confederate Avenue and East Middle Street.
April 14
7:29 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
8:44 a.m. — Towed vehicle in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
2:06 p.m. — Wreck with no injuries in the 500 block of East Middle Street.
2:29 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
2:35 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
2:36 p.m. — Fight on Lincoln Square.
3:02 p.m. — Hit and run at East Middle and Sixth streets.
7:55 p.m. — Found property in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:21 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
8:33 p.m. — Found property in Straban Township.
8:52 p.m. — Panic alarm in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
April 15
12:44 a.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI)/drunkenness/bar over-serving patrons in the first block of Carlisle Street.
1:06 a.m. — Drunkenness at North Washington and Stevens streets.
1:45 a.m. — Underage drinking/littering at West Lincoln Avenue and Linbro Alley.
2:48 a.m. — Trespassing/drug violation/tampering with evidence/obstruction in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
8:44 a.m. — Assisted police agency in the first block of East High Street.
11:27 a.m. — Utility wires in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
2:23 p.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
5:42 p.m. — Hold-up alarm in the 600 block of South Washington Street.
6:09 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
9:10 p.m. — Animal cruelty in the first block of West Middle Street.
10:30 — DUI/drug violation in the 600 block of York Street.
April 16
12:01 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
12:23 a.m. — Trespassing/drug violation in the first block of West Bikle Alley.
12:54 a.m. — Assisted Liberty Township Police with a vehicle pursuit.
3:17 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 400 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
3:30 a.m. — DUI at Baltimore Street and Zerfing Alley.
9:50 a.m. — Police service (information) in the first block of North Fifth Street.
2:06 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 500 block of Long Lane.
4:29 p.m. — Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
5:39 p.m. — Custody dispute in the 200 block of West High Street.
8:28 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of Carlisle Street.
8:34 p.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of West Middle Street.
8:51 p.m. — Access device fraud/identity theft in the first block of West Broadway Avenue.
9:27 p.m. — Warrant in the first block of West Stevens Street.
10:45 p.m. — Trespassing/loitering/prowling at nighttime in the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
