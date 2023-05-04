Vehicle hits building
An Aspers woman was cited after a vehicle struck a building Tuesday morning on Jonathan Court in Menallen Township.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Partly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
A shower is possible early. A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 4:05 am
Vehicle hits building
An Aspers woman was cited after a vehicle struck a building Tuesday morning on Jonathan Court in Menallen Township.
Tenna Torres, 72, was charged with a summary count of careless driving, according to a magisterial docket.
She allegedly lost control of a 2013 Kia Sportage while turning from Center Mills Road into a parking lot, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The vehicle “accelerated into an apartment building” and received “disabling front end damage. There was structural damage to the apartment building,” according to police.
Torres was not hurt in the crash about a quarter-mile south of Carlisle Road, police said.
Agencies dispatched at 10:42 a.m. included the Arendtsville, Bendersville, Biglerville, and Gettysburg fire companies; Community Life Team emergency medical personnel; and PSP and Gettysburg National Military Park officers, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
The emergency call was completed at 11:11 a.m., according to ACDES.
Accused of indecent assault
An Aspers man is accused of having indecent contact with a person under 13 years of age, according to court documents.
Anthony Hurley, 23, was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $20,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Trooper Michael Gragg last month received a report from Adams County Children and Youth Services, according to Gragg’s affidavit of probable cause.
A girl claimed Hurley directed her to touch him inappropriately, according to the affidavit. The child was pre-school age, according to Gragg’s criminal complaint.
Gragg took Hurley into custody after an interview April 26, according to the affidavit.
Hurley was charged with a felony count of corruption of minors and one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault of a person less than 13, indecent assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16, and indecent exposure, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.