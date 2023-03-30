EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township March 11-20.
March 11
11:08 p.m. – EARP assisted Pennsylvania State Police searching for a vehicle relative to an incident in Hamiltonban Township on Carlisle Pike and Hanover Street. Conewago Township Police located the vehicle in the 1200 block of High Street in Conewago Township. EARP assisted Conewago Township Police with the stop and took the occupant into custody. Two firearms were recovered from the vehicle. EARP held the man until Pennsylvania State Police could arrive.
11:55 p.m. – Police stopped a reckless driver following a person on Hanover Street by Red Hill Road for investigation of traffic violations. The driver, a 19-year-old Mount Airy, Md., man, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance; he was taken to Gettysburg Hospital to test for possible driving under the influence (DUI).
March 12
9:58 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 900 block of Irishtown Road; emergency medical services (EMS) were on scene.
4:51 p.m. – Police defused a situation causing a disturbance on the road in the first block of Hampshire Drive.
6:09 p.m. – Police checked the area in the 200 block of Brickyard Road after an alarm went off but found nothing amiss.
7:22 p.m. – Police were summoned to the first block of Interfaith Lane for a wild turkey near a resident’s home. The resident asked police to kill the turkey. Police informed the person they do not put down animals unless they are injured or sick and told them to contact the game commission to remove the turkey.
9:38 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was treating the person.
March 13
3:10 a.m. – Police were called to Suzi Suds Laundromat in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for an alleged trespasser who refused to leave the business when asked to by management. Police asked the person to leave, and he complied.
9:19 a.m. – A resident in the first block of Daniel Drive told police someone gained access to her credit card and made three unauthorized purchases.
10:20 a.m. – Police are investigating an incident where illegal material was taken during school hours at New Oxford Middle School.
11:32 a.m. – Police issued a warning letter to a resident in the first block of Bugler Drive to stop revving his engine.
1:50 p.m. – Police issued a warning to two males for trespassing in the 200 block of Brickyard Road.
2:22 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Berlin Road for a reckless driver but did not observe any violations.
3:06 p.m. – Police conducted traffic control until a disabled vehicle could be removed from the road in the 600 block of Hanover Street.
3:12 p.m. – A resident in the 600 block of Oxford Road told police a suspicious male walked through the rear of their property at 10:38 that morning, but nothing was missing or damaged.
3:30 p.m. – A resident in the 1300 block of Red Hill Road told police sometime between 11 p.m. March 12 and 10:30 a.m. March 13, someone scratched the driver’s and passenger’s side doors of his blue 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.
10:21 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the New Oxford Shopping Center in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. After investigating, police asked the occupants to leave the area; they complied.
March 14
11:53 a.m. – Police responded to New Oxford High School for found property; the property was returned to the owner.
3:52 p.m. – Police assisted Littlestown Police with an investigation in the 700 block of Hanover Street.
6:42 p.m. – Police were summoned to the New Oxford High School parking lot for a female reportedly being forced into a male’s vehicle. After investigating, police spoke to the female; she was not in distress and wanted to remain with the male.
March 15
3:52 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 300 block of Hanover Street; EMS was treating the person.
March 16
4 p.m. – Police provided traffic control on Hanover Street and Oxford Boulevard until a disabled vehicle could be removed from the road.
March 17
3:52 p.m. – A vehicle attempting to make a left-hand turn onto southbound Carlisle Pike from Hershey Heights Road without the right-of-way struck another vehicle on the passenger door. The vehicle then bounced off after hitting them and crossed into the northbound lane of Carlisle Pike, striking another vehicle before stopping. All three vehicles sustained moderate damage.
3:55 p.m. – Police reported a crash in the 1500 block of Carlisle Pike while investigating another collision in the same location. A vehicle attempted to go around a vehicle stopped due to the road closure for the initial collision. They crossed back into the traffic lane, striking another vehicle and causing minor damage.
6:44 p.m. – Police assisted Philadelphia Police by going to the 100 block of Billerbeck Street to obtain owner information for a missing vehicle. After verifying the vehicle was missing, police informed the resident that Philadelphia Police had recovered the missing vehicle.
March 18
10:24 a.m. – Police were dispatched to York Road and Lincoln Street for a disabled vehicle. Police notified the fire department for a washdown after observing a fuel leak. AAA towed the vehicle from the scene.
1:02 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between a couple in the 200 block of Erin Court.
2:12 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Poplar Road; EMS was treating the person.
5:29 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Poplar Road; EMS was on scene.
March 19
6:32 p.m. – Police searched the area around the first block of Fiddler Drive for a lost dog but did not find it
7 p.m. – Police gave paperwork for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to a resident in the 100 block of Black Lane to have a vehicle on their private property declared abandoned.
March 20
11:52 p.m. – Police were called to the 1200 block of Hanover Street for a suspicious, illegally parked vehicle. After investigating, police advised the occupants to relocate the vehicle; they complied.
