Vehicles burgled
Items were stolen from vehicles parked in the Lake Meade development in Reading Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Incidents occurred Monday on Halleck and Sedgwick drives and again Tuesday on Sedgewick, said police.
A firearm and a wallet were taken from an unlocked 2017 Ram truck on Sedgwick, and keys were taken from three unlocked vehicles on Halleck, all of which police were summoned early Monday morning.
Police said they were again called to Sedgwick on Tuesday afternoon where items had been taken from inside a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Ford Edge.
State police ask anyone with information about the thefts to contact them at 717-334-8111.
EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township Aug. 1-10.
Aug. 1
12:16 a.m., Police contacted the Oxford Township maintenance crew to clean up a fallen tree across the road in the first block of Fish & Game Road.
5 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of Mt. Misery Road. The person was being treated by emergency medical services (EMS) when they arrived.
11 a.m., An alarm drew police to the 1800 block of Carlisle Pike. The alarm system was being tested.
3:15 p.m., After receiving a complaint about two lost dealer tags, police responded to the 800 block of Linng Road. The complainant claimed the tags were lost sometime between May and August.
4:21 p.m., Police were called to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike for a resident in medical distress, who was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
4:46 p.m., Police provided information to a resident in the first block of Casey Drive.
9:13 p.m., Police cited two juveniles for trespassing in the 200 block of Brickyard Road.
Aug. 2
7:35 a.m., An alarm drew police to the 300 block of York Road. An employee had tripped the alarm and did not require assistance.
8 a.m., Police are investigating an assault in the first block of Oak Drive.
10:54 a.m., Police were called to the 2900 block for a resident in medical distress, who was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
12:30 p.m., Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 2700 block of Carlisle Pike.
Aug. 3
5:01 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 200 block of Hope Lane. The person was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
4:43 p.m., Police helped resolve a neighborhood dispute in the first block of Corey Lane.
6:51 p.m., Police assisted on a medical distress call in the first block of Green Tree Road. EMS was on scene.
9:10 p.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Pine Lane. The person was being treated by EMS when they arrived.
10:30 p.m., Police wrangled a loose steer on the road back to its pen in the 5900 block of York Road.
Aug. 4
7:51 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 800 block of Bridgewater Drive. EMS was on scene.
10:28 a.m., Police were called to the corner of Robinson Drive and Oxen Lane for a supposedly illegally park vehicle, which was found to be parked legally.
8:08 p.m., Police removed a branch blocking the road at the Red Hill and Mt. Misery roads intersection.
10:08 p.m., Police responded to an alarm sounding in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East but found nothing amiss.
Aug. 5
10:34 a.m., Police responded to a rear-end collision in the 300 block of Hanover Street.
3:05 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 200 block of Coventry Court. EMS was on scene.
9:58 p.m., Police were summoned to the first block of Oak Drive after receiving a complaint about two people sitting on a resident’s vehicle, but did not find anyone or observe any damage to the vehicle.
10:14 p.m., Police advised a person to move a vehicle parked on private property in the rear of the 300 block of Lincoln Way East following a complaint.
Aug. 6
6:34 a.m., An alarm drew police to the 1600 block of Carlisle Pike, but found nothing wrong after checking the property’s exterior.
1:56 p.m., Following a complaint about a traffic hazard in the 400 block of Kohler Mill Road, police learned it was removed by a resident.
2:02 p.m., Police took possession of a found wallet in the 700 block of Irishtown Road and returned it to the owner.
2:36 p.m., Police directed a small calf found on the road back to its pen in the 5900 block of York Road.
4:07 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was already on scene when the police arrived.
9:05 p.m., Police were summoned to the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection following a complaint about a reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
Aug. 7
3:43 a.m., While on routine patrol, police found an open door at a property in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East.
10:22 a.m., Police cited a 40-year-old man from Abbottstown for trespassing on Red Hill Road by the railroad tracks.
1:35 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike. EMS was treating the person.
Aug. 8
7:34 a.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 4900 block of York Road; EMS was on scene.
11:25 a.m., Police issued a warning to a person displaying lewd behavior in the 700 block of Kohler Mill Road.
5:37 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the first block of Walker Drive; EMS was on scene.
Aug. 9
4:50 p.m., Police responded to reckless driving complaint at the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
6:39 p.m., Police defused a domestic incident between a couple in the 100 block of Poplar Road.
Aug. 10
3:14 a.m., Police defused a disturbance in the first block of Walker Drive.
1:20 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the first block of Peace Circle. The resident was found deceased from natural causes when police arrived.
8:47 p.m., Police responded to a resident in medical distress in the 600 block of Harmony Drive; EMS was on scene.
