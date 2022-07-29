Pedestrians charged
A vehicle struck two pedestrians, who were subsequently cited, for crossing York Road (U.S. Route 30) at Camp Letterman Drive east of Gettysburg, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 12:52 am
One pedestrian suffered a head injury, according to police. Augusti Santiago Sabater, 51, of Harrisburg, was transported to WellSpan York Hospital by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, police said.
Unhurt were pedestrian Antonia Medrano, 67, of Bronx, N.Y., and the driver of a westbound 2014 Chevrolet, John Stull, 41, of Gettysburg, said police.
The impact occurred as the pedestrians walked south near the left turn lane onto York Road, according to police.
Both pedestrians were charged with crossing a road where there was no crosswalk, according to magisterial dockets.
The Gettysburg Fire Department was also dispatched to the 11:37 a.m. incident in Straban Township, where the emergency call was complete at 2:33 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
