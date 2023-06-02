Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents May 23-30.
May 23
1:53 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
11:51 a.m. — Hold up alarm in the first block of Baltimore Street.
1:46 p.m. — Hit and run in the 400 block of West Middle Street.
2:44 p.m. — False IDs in the 700 block of Sunset Avenue.
7:11 p.m. — Found property in the first block of Lefever Street.
10:14 p.m. — Fire alarm in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
May 24
3 a.m. — Domestic in the first block of West Middle Street.
3:13 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
9:35 a.m. — Lost property in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
11 a.m. — Police service in the first block of East High Street.
11:18 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 100 block of Carlisle Street.
12:26 p.m. — Fraud in the first block of South Howard Avenue.
8:29 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of York Street.
May 25
5:55 a.m. — Found property in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
8:48 a.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
12:01 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
1:53 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the 100 block of West High Street.
2:37 p.m. — Bicyclist struck in the 600 block of York Street.
5:49 p.m. — Sexual offense referred to other police agency.
6:37 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of East Water Street.
8:06 p.m. — Theft in the first block of Barlow Street.
10:06 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
May 26
2:23 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — Assisted another police agency in the first block of Baltimore Street.
11:07 a.m. — Theft in the first block of West High Street.
12:17 p.m. — Parking complaint in the first block of South Washington Street.
3:24 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
7:30 p.m. — 9-1-1 open line in the 100 block of Seminary Ridge.
11:01 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
11:34 p.m. — Domestic disturbance in the first block of Breckenridge Street.
11:46 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of East Water Street.
May 27
12:32 a.m. — Drunkenness at East Racehorse Alley and North Stratton Street.
1:32 a.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at West Street and Village Drive.
1:49 a.m. — Drunkenness in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:30 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
8:36 a.m. — Suspicious activity to other police agency.
1:13 p.m. — Animal cruelty in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
1:24 p.m. — Crash with entrapment in the 200 block of Hanover Street.
2:49 p.m. — Crash with injury at South Washington and West Middle streets.
4:40 p.m. — Open door in the first block of East Middle Street.
11:03 p.m. — DUI at Baltimore and South streets.
May 28
12:07 a.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of West Street.
12:41 a.m. — Assisted another agency in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
2:24 a.m. — DUI in the first block of Carlisle Street.
8:07 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the 100 block of Chambersburg Street.
9:09 a.m. — Assisted GFD in the 400 block of Village Drive.
10:55 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
12:34 p.m. — Disturbance in the first block of Springs Avenue.
2:55 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
3:58 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up in Lincoln Square.
4:39 p.m. — Found property in the first block of East High Street.
5:18 p.m. — Animal cruelty in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
May 29
12:09 a.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
1:21 a.m. — DUI in the 300 block of East Middle Street.
8:35 a.m. — Public service in the 300 block of Baltimore Street.
9:58 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 500 block of East Middle Street.
3:19 p.m. — Criminal mischief in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
8:07 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 300 block of York Street.
8:31 p.m. — Traffic hazard in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
8:43 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of West Middle Street.
May 30
10:17 a.m. — Fraud in the first block of East High Street.
2 p.m. — Mental health in the 600 block of York Street.
3:46 p.m. — Domestic/mental health at York Street and Stratton streets.
6:04 p.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) order violation in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
8:29 p.m. — Disturbance in the in the first block of York Street.
9:08 p.m. — Threats in the first block of York Street.
10:39 p.m. — Disturbance/disorderly conduct at Steinwehr Avenue and Baltimore Street.
10:41 p.m. — PFA order violation in the first block of York Street.
11:28 p.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of West High Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.