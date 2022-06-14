McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department answered a variety of calls May 31-June 12.
May 31
11 a.m., Parking complaint on Michelle Drive.
12:55 p.m., Assisted with a child locked in a vehicle in the first block North Street.
1:17 p.m., Ordinance violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
June 1
7:39 a.m., Civil matter regarding property on South Oxford Avenue.
10:22 a.m., Two vehicle, non-injury crash in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:34 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on Oak Crest Court.
June 2
7:56 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police with a traffic stop in the 700 block of Third Street.
12:50 p.m., Medical emergency in the 600 block of Main Street.
3:59 p.m., Medical emergency in the 400 block of Main Street.
6:04 p.m., Non-injury wreck in the first block of Main Street.
June 3
11:17 a.m., Harassment in the 100 block of North Second Street.
5:17 p.m., Civil matter in the 100 block of North Second Street.
6:36 p.m., Ordinance violation in the 300 block of Main Street.
6:42 p.m., Criminal mischief in the 200 block of South Oxford Avenue.
7:41 p.m., Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Main Street.
June 4
12:11 a.m., Medical emergency in the 300 block of South Street.
10:30 a.m., Domestic dispute in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
11:12 a.m., Medical emergency in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
2:10 p.m., Harassment in the 600 block of North Street.
2:25 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident on North 3rd Street.
7:07 p.m., Two vehicle, non injury crash on South 5th Street.
8:48 p.m., Disorderly conduct on South 6th Street.
9:53 p.m., Disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
10:34 p.m., Harassment on Pin Oak Place.
June 5
1:25 p.m., Civil matter in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
June 6
3 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 300 block of South Street.
4:30 p.m., Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police with an incident in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road.
June 8
8:10 a.m., Assisted Eastern Adams Regional Police with an incident on Spruce Lane.
5:05 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police with an incident in the 5800 block of Hanover Road.
9:15 p.m., Criminal mischief in the 500 block of North Street.
10:21 p.m., Domestic dispute in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
10:55 p.m., Well-being check in the 600 block of North Street.
June 9
7:16 p.m., Harassment in the 600 block of North Street.
June 10
11:38 a.m., Ordinance violation on Sand Dune Court.
June 11
10:10 a.m., Animal complaint in the 500 block of Main Street.
10:56 a.m., Animal complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
11:26 p.m., Medical emergency in the 400 block of Main Street.
June 12
12:34 a.m., Driving under the influence traffic stop on Willow Street.
