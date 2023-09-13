EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous calls in New Oxford Borough Sept. 2-10.
Sept. 2
6:28 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 300 block of West High Street; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
3:03 p.m. — Police defused a domestic disturbance between a daughter and her parents over property in the first block of Oxford Court.
10:42 p.m. — Police asked a party in the 300 block of West Golden Lane to turn down their music; they complied without incident.
Sept. 3
1:31 p.m. — Police responded to a resident injured after falling off a scooter in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; EMS was on scene.
10:22 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Hanover Street; EMS was treating the person.
Sept. 4
10:38 a.m. — Police made an exterior check of a building in the 200 block of South College Avenue after an alarm went off; the building was secure.
10:44 a.m. — A vehicle traveling on West Golden Lane attempted to turn north onto Carlisle Street and struck a vehicle traveling south on Carlisle Street, causing moderate damage. The driver did not stop to identify themselves and fled north on Carlisle Pike.
1:53 p.m. — A resident in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East reported their dog missing. The dog came home before police conducted a search.
Sept. 6
9:52 a.m. — Police advised a resident in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East to consult legal counsel concerning a custody issue.
12:15 p.m. — A vehicle traveling south on North Berlin Avenue stopped at the stop sign at Lincoln Way East and proceeded to back up, striking the vehicle behind them, causing minor damage.
1:16 p.m. — Police spoke with a resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West with an animal complaint but found it did not violate any local ordinances.
Sept. 7
9:48 a.m. — A vehicle backing out of a parking space behind the post office in Center Square struck a parked vehicle, causing minor damage to both.
3:07 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the area around South Church and Wehler streets to conduct a well-being check on a male laying on the ground but did not find him.
5:20 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the area around Hanover and West High streets for a vehicle blocking the road but did not observe any such vehicle.
5:40 p.m. — Police removed downed telephone wires from the road in the first block of West High Street.
6:35 p.m. — Police conducted a security check of the exterior of a building in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East after an alarm went off; the building was secure.
Sept. 8
8:55 a.m. — A vehicle traveling east on Lincoln Way West stopped for traffic at Center Square. The vehicle behind them did not stop and struck their rear, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
Sept. 9
2:57 p.m. — Police transported a dog found in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue to the Adams County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ACSPCA).
7:19 p.m. — An alarm drew police to a property in the 100 block of Lincoln Way East; police found nothing amiss.
Sept. 10
12:29 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of South Peter Street; EMS was treating the person.
9:49 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West told police about an incident involving harassment by communication via the internet. Police advised him to block access to the site for his daughter.
