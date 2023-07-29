McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police responded to numerous incidents in McSherrystown Borough July 18-22.
10:01 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
2:28 p.m. — Reckless driver in the 500 block of Main Street.
3:56 p.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
12:39 p.m. — Civil incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
3:18 p.m. — Harassment in the 100 block of Maple Street.
10:01 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 600 block of Blettner Avenue.
10:15 a.m. — Parking complaint in the 300 block of North Street.
4:30 p.m. — Assisted Hanover Police with an incident.
7:08 p.m. — Assisted EMS in the 200 block of Main Street.
7:12 a.m. — Emergency assistance in the 200 block of North Street.
11:49 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 400 block of North Street.
2:52 p.m. — Harassment in the first block of St Joseph's Lane.
4:15 p.m. — Parking complaint in the 600 block of Delone Avenue.
4:16 p.m. — Fraud in the 500 block of Main Street.
10:06 a.m. — Assisted EMS in the first block of North Street.
1:26 p.m. — Reportable two-vehicle crash in the 400 block of Main Street.
