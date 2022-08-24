McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department responded to a variety of calls Aug. 1-14.
Aug. 1
10:14 a.m., Civil incident on Squire Circle.
1:54 p.m., Harassment in the first block of Main Street.
6:42 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North Street.
Aug. 2
10:05 a.m., Bike found in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
10:10 a.m., Assisted with a vehicle incident in the 300 block of Main Street.
10:26 a.m., Reckless driver in the 100 block of Main Street.
5:19 p.m., Harassment in the first block of North Street.
6:41 p.m., Well-being check in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue.
9:14 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Main Street.
Aug. 3
2:17 p.m., Harassment in the 100 block of Michelle Drive.
3:09 p.m., Disturbance in the 600 block of Main Street.
11 p.m., Harassment in the first block of North Street.
11:55 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 200 block of South Street.
Aug. 6
2 p.m., Harassment in the 300 block of Main Street.
Aug. 8
12:35 a.m., Assisted with a vehicle in the 300 block of Main Street.
Aug. 9
11:42 a.m., Assisted emergency medical services (EMS) in the first block of Academy Street.
Aug. 10
11 a.m., Suspicious activity in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
Aug. 11
1:28 p.m., Suspicious activity on Sandune Court.
Aug. 12
12:51 p.m., Assisted Children and Youth Services (CYS) in the 200 block of North 2nd Street.
6:33 p.m., Vehicle complaint in the 600 block of Maple Street.
Aug. 13
10:48 a.m., Suspicious activity in the 300 block of North Street.
11:15 a.m., Criminal mischief in the 200 block of North Street.
3:56 p.m., Assisted EMS in the 500 block of Main Street.
Aug. 14
2:07 p.m., Non-injury, one vehicle wreck in the 600 block of Main Street.
