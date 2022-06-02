EARP answers township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police Department (EARP) responded to a variety of calls in Oxford Township May 21-31.
May 21
11:18 a.m., Police were dispatched to the first block of Heritage Court for a domestic incident involving two children. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
1:39 p.m., Police checked the 5800 block of York Road for for a suspicious male trespass on private property. Police searched the area, but could not find him.
May 22
6:53 p.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 100 block of Lincoln Street, but found the property to be secure.
7:40 p.m., Police were summoned to Brickyard Road for a complaint of a suspicious vehicle parked on the old brickyard plant’s parking lot. Police investigated, but did not find anything.
10:45 p.m., Police conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of Brickyard Road. The resident did not require assistance.
May 23
9:01 a.m., Police responded to a medical distress call in the 700 block of Oxford Road where emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene. The person was deceased.
9:12 a.m., Police are investigating a potential assault in the first block of Heritage Court.
2:24 p.m., Police were called to New Oxford Middle School for a classroom disturbance. School officials defused the situation. Police will cite a student for disorderly conduct.
2:35 p.m., Police were called about a New Oxford Middle School student found with three knives. The student will be cited for carrying prohibited weapons on school property.
5:21 p.m., Police responded to a vehicle crash at the Trumpeter Way and Buglar Drive intersection. A vehicle traveling on Trumpeter Way attempted to turn left onto Buglar Drive, but turned too sharply and ran into another vehicle, which was sitting at the stop sign when it was struck.
May 24
7:15 a.m., Police were called about debris on the road at Carlisle Pike and Appler Road. Police removed the debris from the road.
8:17 a.m., Police responded to a reckless driver complaint at the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection. Police searched the area, but did not find anyone driving recklessly.
12:17 p.m., Police responded to a reckless driver complaint in the 4900 block of York Road. Police were able to locate the vehicle, but the vehicle was unoccupied.
12:42 p.m., Police were called to the Hanover Street and Irishtown Road intersection for a rear-end collision. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
May 25
10:43 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Hanover Street for a paving company blocking the road. Police advised the workers they were required to have flaggers for traffic control. The company complied.
1:38 p.m., Police were called to New Oxford Intermediate School for a disturbance between two students. The altercation was defused by school officials when police arrived.
May 26
12:35 a.m., Police were called to the 400 block of Kohler Mill Road for a well-being check, but the resident did not require assistance.
1:42 a.m., Police responded to an alarm in the 600 block of Harmony Drive. Police the residence, but did not hear any alarm.
5:40 a.m., Police were called to the Hanover Street and Red Hill Road intersection for a complaint about a disabled vehicle. Police found an unoccupied vehicle partially blocking the road, and moved it.
3:19 p.m., Police were summed to the 1700 block of Storm Store Road for a property dispute resulting from a domestic dispute. Police informed the parties this is a civil matter.
May 27
7:53 a.m., Police were dispatched to the Hanover Street and Irishtown Road intersection for a reckless driver complaint. Police searched the area, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
4:46 p.m., Police were called to the 1700 block of Carlisle Pike for a complaint about a reckless driver. Police searched the area, but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
5:28 p.m., Police were dispatched to the York Road and Carlisle Pike intersection for a complaint about a disabled vehicle in the running lane. Police provided traffic control while the vehicle was moved.
6:42 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Billerbeck Street for a custody dispute. Police advised both parties this is a civil issue, and they should consult legal counsel.
9:20 p.m., Police responded to the 6000 block of York Road for a reckless driver complaint. Police searched for the vehicle, but did not locate it.
May 28
8:54 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Mathew Drive for a disturbance between two neighbors. Police cited a 58-year-old male with disorderly conduct.
2:24 p.m., Police were summoned to the 100 block of Chinkapin Drive for a domestic situation between a couple. Police helped defuse the situation without further incident.
5:07 p.m., Police were called to the 4900 block of York Road for a complaint concerning a resident who was unable to be located after their medical alert alarm went off. EMS and police searched the area and found the resident out for a walk and in good condition, not requiring assistance.
7:07 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Lincoln Way East for a disturbance in a store between a customer and employee, but the customer left the store and area before police arrived.
May 29
12:34 a.m., Police responded to the first block of Corey Lane for a complaint about a person causing a disturbance on the highway. Police located the individual and requested he quit making so much noise; he complied without incident.
8:41 p.m., Police responded to a reckless driving complaint at the Carlisle Pike and York Road intersection. Police stopped the vehicle for investigation and issued a warning to the driver.
May 30
8:21 a.m., Police were called to the 400 block of Irishtown Road for a concern about a resident in medical distress. EMS was on scene treating the resident when police arrived.
8:53 a.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Mathew Drive for a resident in medical distress. EMS was on scene treating the resident when police arrived.
9:25 a.m., Police were summoned to the 2900 block of Carlisle Pike for a fire alarm. Police determined the alarm was set off by someone cooking, and there was no fire.
12:47 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 700 block of Hanover Street for an informational request. Police provided the information.
4:24 p.m., Police were called to the 200 block of Erin Court for a resident in medical distress. EMS was on scene treating the person when police arrived.
5:50 p.m., Police responded to the 100 block of Poplar Road for a complaint involving harassment by communication via social media. Police advised the complainant to block the offending party on his Facebook account. Police contacted the offending party and issued a warning.
May 31
10:54 p.m., Police were dispatched to the Hanover Street and Brickyard Road intersection for a disabled vehicle on the highway. Police conducted traffic control while the vehicle was moved.
11:30 p.m., Police responded to the 4900 block of York Road for a reckless driver complaint. Police checked the area, but did not locate the vehicle.
11:35 p.m., Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Brickyard Road for a well-being check. Police met with the resident who did not require assistance.
