EARP answers New Oxford calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Aug. 1-10.
Aug. 1
3:45 p.m. — A vehicle traveling east on West High Street went out of lost control, crashing into a utility pole at South Orange Street. There were no injuries; the vehicle was towed.
Aug. 2
1:20 p.m. — Police are investigating an assault in the first block of Oxwood Circle.
7:22 p.m. — Police assisted Carroll Township Police Department by obtaining contact information for a resident in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
Aug. 3
5:29 p.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of Bud Avenue.
5:17 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of North Bolton Street; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
Aug. 4
12:51 p.m. — Police are investigating an incident involving harassment by communication via social media that occurred in the first block of Center Square.
7:58 p.m. — Police were summoned to the first block of Oxwood Circle for a person supposedly illegally performing repairs on a residence, but they did not observe any ordinance violations.
Aug. 5
10:05 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Oxford Court for a suspicious person in a resident’s backyard, but they did not observe anything amiss.
10:10 p.m. — Police helped defuse a situation causing a disturbance on the road in the first block of Berlin Avenue.
Aug. 6
8:37 p.m. — Police conducted an investigation and issued a warning to a reckless driver in Center Square.
Aug. 7
9:54 a.m. — Police relayed information requested by a caller about a wreck that occurred July 27 at Lincoln Way West and Center Square.
12:04 p.m. — A vehicle in the west lane of Lincoln Way West stopped to let a train pass when the driver’s foot slipped off the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to strike the vehicle in front of it; both vehicles sustained minor damage.
4:20 p.m. — Police responded to an alarm in the 300 block of Commerce Street; the alarm was triggered due to weather conditions.
Aug. 8
1:53 p.m. — Police responded to a person who was injured after falling off a bike at Poplar Road and Orange Street and directed EMS to the location for treatment.
3:50 p.m. — A vehicle traveling east on Lincoln Way East stopped to attempt a left-hand turn onto South Berlin Avenue. The vehicle behind it attempted to pass on the right but struck the passenger side, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
7:44 p.m. — Police helped defuse a domestic between a mother and daughter in the first block of North Berlin Avenue.
Aug. 9
6:20 p.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Sunset Avenue; EMS was treating the person.
Aug. 10
3:02 a.m. — A driver was issued a warning for driving too slowly for the posted speed limit on Center Square.
3:49 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a person knocking on a resident’s door, but the search was fruitless.
3:57 a.m. —Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Commerce Street; EMS was treating the person.
10:01 a.m. — A vehicle in the 200 block of South College Street was backing into position to hitch a trailer and accidentally struck the side of the trailer, causing minor damage.
11:52 a.m. — Police provided information requested to the West Manchester Police Department.
12:20 p.m. — A caller told police a woman knocked on their door in the 200 block of Hanover Street between 3 a.m. and 3:15 a.m.. Police advised the caller to notify them when an incident is actively happening.
4 p.m. — A vehicle traveling east on Lincoln Way West stopped before entering the traffic circle at Center Square, but the vehicle behind them did not and struck their rear. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.