EARP lists New Ox calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough April 21-30.
April 21
12:03 p.m. — A vehicle traveling south on Hanover Street stopped for traffic conditions was rear-ended, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
1:03 p.m. — Police responded to a complaint concerning parking in the first block of Pleasant Street. Since the parking occurred on private property, police told the resident this was a landlord/tenant issue.
2:34 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Oxwood Circle to assist the fire department. There were no fire; police resumed their duties.
9:15 p.m. — Police were summoned to Center Square for a supposedly suspicious unattended running vehicle parked for an extended period of time; the vehicle left the area when police arrived.
10:32 p.m. — Police responded to a neighborhood complaint concerning rocks blocking a driveway in the first block of Pleasant Street. The resident removed the rocks to allow access after police informed them that blocking access to a shared driveway is unlawful.
April 22
5:22 p.m. — Police were dispatched to the first block of Oxwood Circle for a house fire. The smoke-filled residence was already evacuated when police arrived. Police found the stove and wall on fire inside; they extinguished the fire and waited for the fire department to arrive.
April 23
12:44 a.m. — A resident in the first block of West High Street told police he was having issues with his plumbing. Police advised the resident to contact a plumber.
April 24
5:20 p.m. — Police were called to the first block of Commerce Street for an ongoing harassment issue. A 36-year-old New Oxford man was cited for repeatedly harassing his neighbor.
8:12 p.m. — Police were summoned to the 500 block of North Bolton Street for medication theft. Nobody answered the door, and police left a message for them to call.
April 25
8:36 a.m. — Police provided a resident in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue with information on a case Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg is investigating.
4:06 p.m. — Police provided a resident in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue with information concerning an abandoned vehicle.
April 26
6:46 a.m. — Police conducted a well-being check in the 100 block of East High Street; the resident did not require assistance.
4:49 p.m. — Police searched the area around Center Square for a reckless driver but did not observe any traffic violations.
5:10 p.m. — Police provided a resident in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue with information they requested.
April 27
7:20 p.m. — A resident in the 500 block of North Bolton Street told police she parked her vehicle in the parking lot on April 26. When she returned on April 27, she discovered someone had thrown an egg at her vehicle. The woman was able to wash the egg off before it caused damage to the paint.
April 28
12:44 a.m. — Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a barking dog in a resident’s backyard. Police contacted the owner, who took the dog inside without further issues.
April 30
1:46 a.m. — Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at South College and Wehler streets. The driver, a 36-year-old man with no known address, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was transported to Gettysburg Hospital to test for suspected driving under the influence.
