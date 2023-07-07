Sex assault charged
A New Oxford man is accused of sexual assault.
Hunter Shultz, 27, is accused of attempting to have intercourse with a teen last October as she protested and tried to push him away, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed June 26 by Eastern Adams Regional Police Detective Darryl Keller.
Shultz is accused of pulling the teen toward the rear corner of a residential backyard in New Oxford, where he allegedly took down his pants and hers and allegedly pulled her down on his lap, according to the affidavit.
When another person came into the yard and “yelled for him to stop,” the teen “was able to get away from him and she got up and ran,” according to the affidavit.
Keller received a notification from Adams County Children and Youth Services in March, after which he attended a forensic interview of the teen at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, according to the affidavit.
Shultz was charged with one felony count of sexual assault and one misdemeanor count each of corruption of a minor, indecent assault, and indecent exposure, according to the docket.
He was released on bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Videos lead to burglary charge
A Spring Grove man is accused of burglarizing a business in Conewago Township.
Mathew Gaspin, 35, is accused of entering Forry Transport, 1477 Carlisle Pike, and allegedly “took a red bucket, an employee’s pay stub, and cash under the amount of $50,” according to an affidavit of probable cause filed June 26 by Conewago Township Police Detective Burnell Bevenour.
After Conewago Township Police Officer Andrew Myers took the initial report, Bevenour viewed security videos time-stamped beginning at 10 p.m. June 16 that allegedly showed “the suspect walking around the main building and the office building. He is looking into windows with a flashlight,” according to the affidavit.
Videos also showed movements of what appeared to be an early 2000s Honda Civic, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle allegedly matched the description of a car involved in “an attempted theft” from a parked vehicle June 23 at Auto Glass Guyz, 314 Lincolnway East, New Oxford, according to the affidavit. A video allegedly shows someone confronting “a subject who looks like Gaspin,” according to the affidavit. Bevenour was in contact with Eastern Adams Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit concludes with a request for issuance of an arrest warrant.
In connection with the Forry Transport case, Gaspin is charged with one felony count each of burglary, theft, and criminal trespass, according to the affidavit.
Child indecent assault alleged
A Biglerville man is accused of indecently assaulting a child.
Four felony counts were filed against Dee-Jay Vanmetre, 45, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Cameron Beck received a referral from the statewide ChildLine March 15, according to the affidavit of probable cause Beck filed June 28.
During a forensic interview March 31 at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, the child claimed Vanmetre touched her inappropriately, the first time allegedly about two years ago in Franklin Township, and allegedly again in Menallen Township, according to the affidavit.
Vanmetre was charged with one felony count each of attempted aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, and indecent assault against a person les than 13 years old, and one misdemeanor charge each of indecent assault and indecent assault against a person less than 16 years old, according to the docket.
