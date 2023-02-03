EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents Jan. 21-31.
Jan. 21
3:27 a.m. – While conducting a well-being check in the first block of South Peters Street, police learned the person did not reside there.
Jan. 22
1:58 a.m. – Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South College Avenue for a supposedly suspicious person walking behind properties. No one was there upon their arrival.
10:35 a.m. – Police were dispatched to the Center Square and Hanover Street area for a reckless driver but did not observe anyone driving recklessly.
Jan. 23
2:31 p.m. – A complainant in the first block of Gilbert Street told police someone spray painted “RPG” in gold letters on the rear of their vehicle sometime between Jan. 20 and 23.
Jan. 25
1:15 p.m. – Police received information about a wreck at the Lincoln Way West and Florin Street intersection from the parties involved who came to the police station to exchange information.
1:20 p.m. – A vehicle attempting to back out of a driveway in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue struck a fence, causing damage to the fence and vehicle.
Jan. 26
2:05 p.m. – Police assisted the Adams County Drug Task Force with serving a search warrant in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
4:13 p.m. – Police were called to the first block of West High Street to conduct a well-being check; the resident did not require assistance.
6:49 p.m. – A resident in the 100 block of North Peter Street told police they were being harassed via text messages; police advised the messages were not a crime.
Jan. 27
1:26 a.m. – Police checked the exterior of a building in the 300 block of West Golden Lane after the alarm sounded; the building was secure.
7:28 a.m. – Police defused a domestic between a mother and son in the 100 block of South Orange Street.
3:41 p.m. – Following a complaint about a suspicious vehicle, police were dispatched to the first block of Pleasant Street; the vehicle left the area before police arrived.
3:54 p.m. – A complainant in the first block of Oxford Street told police someone has been texting her and asking questions about her personal life. Police advised her to block the person and notify them if this continues.
Jan. 28
5:54 a.m. – Police assisted with a vehicle repossession in the 300 block of West High Street.
1:14 a.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of North Bolton Street; emergency medical services (EMS) was on scene.
6:52 p.m. – A complainant in the 200 block of West Golden Lane informed police a person he knows threatened him but has not committed an overt act to harm him.
Jan. 30
9:17 a.m. – Police provided information regarding protection from abuse (PFA) orders to a resident in the 100 block of East High Street.
4:31 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East High Street for a parking issue but did not observe any parking violations.
6:18 p.m. – Police assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s office with serving a PFA in the 500 block of North Bolton Street.
11:44 p.m. – Police issued a citation for illegal parking at the Hanover and East George streets intersection.
Jan. 31
5:19 a.m. – Police provided traffic control at the Commerce Street and Lincoln Way East intersection until a disabled tractor-trailer could be removed from the road.
12:23 p.m. – Police responded to Center Square for a reckless driver heading south on Hanover Street but did not locate the vehicle.
