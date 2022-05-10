East Berlin man injured
An East Berlin man was injured in a crash on East Berlin Road (Pa. Route 234) Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Andrew Michael, 31, was transported by ambulance after the afternoon crash west of Possum Hollow Road, according to police.
Michael was westbound at the wheel of a 2012 Ford Fusion that “for unknown reasons swerved from its lane of travel and struck a tree,” said police.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene in Reading Township at 1:27 p.m. and the emergency call was complete at 3:34 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Agencies dispatched included Community Life Team emergency medical personnel, the Northeast Adams and United fire companies, and state and Reading Township Police, according ACDES.
Tree falls on house
There were no injuries when a tree fell and struck a house in the 2400 block of Iron Springs Road, according to the Fountaindale Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.
A carport and shed were also involved, according to the post.
Authorities were dispatched at 1:36 pm. Saturday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The location is west of Carroll Valley in Hamiltonban Township.
According to ACDES, agencies dispatched included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and the Cashtown, Fairfield, Fountaindale, and Raven Rock fire companies from Adams County; the Blue Ridge Mountain fire company from Franklin County; and the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and Vigilant fire company from Maryland; and Pennsylvania State Police.
The emergency call was complete at 3:55 p.m., according to ACDEs.
McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown Police Department answered a variety of calls April 25 to May 8.
April 25
1:48 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Black Lane.
April 26
8 a.m., Warrant serve in the 500 block of Main Street.
3:16 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 400 of block Main Street.
4:07 p.m., Two vehicle, non-injury wreck at the intersection of Main Street and Front Street.
6:08 p.m., Suspicious activity on North 5th Street.
April 27
10:05 a.m., Suspicious activity at the intersection of North and North Second streets.
1:29 p.m., Civil matter regarding property on Pin Oak Place.
2:25 p.m., Animal complaint on Main Street.
April 28
10:43 a.m., Medical emergency in the 200 block of North 5th Street.
3:39 p.m., Incident involving child well-being in the 200 block of Main Street.
4:05 p.m., Parking complaint in the 600 block of North Street.
4:14 p.m., Parking complaint in the 200 block of South 5th Street.
7:41 p.m., Theft in the 200 block of Main Street.
April 29
9:51 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with an incident on Third Street.
12:09 p.m., Assault in the 600 block of North Street.
April 30
11:27 a.m., Hit and run on Stombach Street.
May 2
5:05 p.m., Harassment complaint in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue
7:53 p.m., Juvenile disturbance in the 300 block of North Street
May 4
12:01 p.m., Parking complaint on First Street
May 5
10:49 p.m., Driving under the influence (DUI) traffic stop in the 600 block of Main Street
May 6
8:15 a.m., Suspicious activity complaint in the 300 block of Main Street
8:27 a.m., Disturbance in the 500 block of Ridge Avenue
3:50 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a wreck in the 200 block of North Oxford Avenue
9 p.m., Hit and run in the 500 block of North Street
9:53 p.m., Suspicious vehicle on Main Street
May 7
8:38 a.m., Medical emergency in the 100 block of Michelle Drive
12:43 p.m., Medical emergency in the 100 block of Michelle Drive
May 8
11:56 a.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a reckless driver in the 600 block of Main Street
12:18 p.m., Well-being check in the 300 block of Main Street
3:04 p.m., Parking complaint in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue
6:57 p.m., Parking complaint on Squire Circle
