McSherrystown PD lists calls
McSherrystown police responded to a variety of calls May 24-29.
May 24
10:57 a.m., Parking complaint on Maple Street.
May 25
10:20 a.m., Assisted another agency with a follow-up investigation in the 300 block of Main Street.
12:42 p.m., Civil matter in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
2:16 p.m., Suspicious activity in the 600 block of Ridge Avenue.
May 27
8:30 a.m., Assisted ATF and Baltimore City Police with a follow-up investigation in the first block of Main Street.
9:36 a.m., Incident involving child well-being in the 300 block of Main Street.
9:48 a.m., Harassment complaint in the 300 block of Main Street.
1:35 p.m., Animal complaint in the 100 block of North Street.
2:03 p.m., Assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 400 block of Ridge Avenue.
2:44 p.m., Two-vehicle, non-injury crash at the intersection of Main Street and Oxford Avenue.
4:40 p.m., Animal complaint in the 100 block of North Street.
7:22 p.m., Assisted Conewago Township Police Department with a domestic incident in the 300 block of South Street.
May 28
10:04 a.m., Animal complaint in the first block of North Street.
10:26 a.m., Civil matter on Academy Street.
12:49 p.m., Civil matter regarding property in the 400 block of South Street.
May 29
6:46 p.m., Wallet found and returned to owner in the 300 block of Ridge Avenue.
