Crash closes Route 15
U.S. Route 15 was closed north of the Maryland state line Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crash closes Route 15
U.S. Route 15 was closed north of the Maryland state line Monday afternoon following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
A Maryland State Police helicopter flew the male motorcyclist to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Greenmount Fire Chief Dan Ohler said. The motorcycle bore a West Virginia license plate, he said.
The helicopter landed at the scene midway between the state boundary and Boyle Road, Ohler said.
Northbound Route 15 was closed for about 40 minutes, while the southbound side was closed for about 20 minutes once the helicopter was in sight, he said.
Authorities were dispatched to the scene in Freedom Township at 3:25 p.m. and personnel cleared the scene at 4:40 p.m., Ohler said.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) were investigating the crash, he said.
The Greenmount and Emmitsburg fire companies were on the scene along with Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and fire police from the Gettysburg, Greenmount, Emmitsburg, Fairfield, and Fairfield companies, Ohler said.
‘Joy riding’ leads to fire
A head injury and fire resulted Saturday when a vehicle struck a fence in a field off Frederick Pike near Littlestown, according to Alpha Fire Chief Scott Small.
A vehicle “with an unknown number of occupants lost control and crashed through a fence while joy riding,” he said.
The vehicle “was fully involved upon arrival of the fire department,” Small said.
A patient was transported to a York hospital “with a head injury after getting hit with a fence board that came through the window,” he said.
Also on the scene in Germany Township were UPMC Life Team emergency medical personnel, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 10:05 p.m. and the emergency call was completed at 10:05 p.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.