Charged after stop
A Kentucky man was charged with firearm’s and marijuana possession after a traffic stop May 25 near the York and Granite Station roads intersection, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Cody Eads, 28, of Lexington, Ky., was released on $1,000 unsecured bail after being charged with felony carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8, according to the docket.
Transported after car fire
An East Berlin woman was transported to Gettysburg Hospital after a car fire May 27 along Carlisle Pike south of Green Springs Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
About 1:16 p.m., police were dispatched to a car fire in front of Hanover Toyota, where they found a 2001 Honda Civic with its front end on fire, police said.
Allen Gillis, 57, of East Berlin who was the driver, was uninjured, but his passenger, Kathleen Henry, 62, was transported by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service for “minor injuries,” police said.
United Hook and Ladder Co. 33 “was on scene tending to the fire.”
The Honda was towed from the scene, said police.
1 injured in wreck
A Shippensburg woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Cashtown Road May 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Brandon R. Johnson, 22, of McConnellsburg, driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, was cited with following too closely, police said.
Charity D. Lesher, 40, of Shippensburg who was driving a 2018 Hyundai Veloster, was taken to Gettysburg Hospital by Adams Regional Emergency Medical Service, for a “suspected minor injury” following the 5:23 a.m. wreck, police said.
Details of the collision were not provided.
Jailed after traffic stop
A Cockieysville, Md., man was jailed on numerous counts, including carrying a concealed weapon, following a traffic stop near Old Carlisle and Heidlersburg roads in Butler Township about 3:25 p.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Brian Dunkes, 32, was suspected of being “under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a firearm” and marijuana, after the initiation of a traffic stop, police said.
He was arrested and arraigned, said police.
Dunkes was held at Adams County Prison, unable to post $5,000 monetary bail, according to a magisterial docket.
He was charged with felony possession of a firearm when prohibited, felony firearm not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor driving under the influence, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and summary driving with a suspended/revoked license, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 8, according to the docket.
Deer tangles with Honda
An Allentown man was not injured when a deer crashed into his 2021 Honda HRV about 1 a.m. May 22 on US Route 15, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Adam Young, 40, was traveling north on the northbound ramp to enter US Route 15 when a deer ran onto the road, from east to west, smashing into the front bumper of Young’s Honda, causing disabling damage to the bumper and radiator, police said.
The Honda was towed from the scene, and Young was uninjured, said police.
Hit-and-run into pole
Police were summoned with a vehicle smacked into a utility police and fled the scene about 9:45 p.m. May 27 on Cold Springs Road in Hamilton Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash was at 1175 Cold Springs Road, when the northbound vehicle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, slammed into the utility pole but was able to flee northbound, police said.
