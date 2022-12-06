Stuff swiped from cars
Assorted items, ranging from firearms to cash, were recently stolen from inside parked vehicles in Bonneauville and Oxford Township.
Police were dispatched to the locations Sunday morning.
“Various valuables and weapons and firearms were stolen” from vehicles in Bonneauville, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Two vehicles were entered on Ash Dive and victims included residents of Littlestown and Westminster, Md., according to state police.
Anyone with information about the Bonneauville thefts is asked to contact state police at 717-334-8111.
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded Oxford Township where two vehicles were “rummaged through overnight,” though the owners said there were “no signs of any property that was missing,” according to a post on EARP’s Facebook page.
While EARP was on the scene, three other Oak Drive residents told police their vehicles were entered and items were taken, according to the post.
The missing property’s value was approximately $200 and “a total of five vehicles were searched by these unknown persons,” according to the post.
All of the vehicles were left unlocked, according to the post.
“Police are warning all residents to secure their vehicles while leaving them unattended and never leave personal belongings in the passenger compartment in plain sight,” according to the post.
Scammers hard at work
Scammers are impersonating a local police department and other officials trying to swipe people’s personal information.
Neither Gettysburg Borough Police nor Littlestown employees are seeking donations, according to public warnings issued by the two municipalities.
In a scam currently targeting area residents, someone claiming to represent Gettysburg Borough Police Department is calling people soliciting donations, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said in a release Monday.
The calls seem to be originating from a number based in Maryland. This is a scam, according to police.
“The Gettysburg Police Department is not nor would we ever cold call people asking for donations,” police said.
Do not provide these callers with any financial information, but instead notify local police and “take necessary precautions if you have fallen victim to these criminals,” said police.
Late last month, the Littlestown Police Department posted a similar warning on its Facebook page.
“Someone has been utilizing our phone numbers and representing themselves as borough employees,” according to the post.
“They are stating that we are requesting that you purchase Amazon gift cards for the holiday season to help the less fortunate. Please be advised that this is a scam and no employee from the Borough of Littlestown is making any such request,” according to the post. “If you receive a call please contact the Littlestown Police.”
