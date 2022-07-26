Vehicle strikes porch
A vehicle careened into a home’s porch Friday night in New Oxford, according to Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP).
The driver, Linda Lupian, said a steering malfunction caused the vehicle to veer off the road, up an embankment, and into the porch at 102 Berlin Road, police said.
She said she was westbound in a 2015 Honda Accord “when the steering wheel started to shake,” according to EARP.
Lupian and her passenger refused ambulance transport after being checked by emergency medical personnel, police said.
The impact caused “major damage to the vehicle” which was towed from the scene, according to police.
In addition to police, agencies dispatched to the scene at 8:19 p.m. included United Hook and Ladder #33 and Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services fire companies and Adams Regional and Community Life Team emergency medical, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The emergency call was complete at 9:48 p.m., according to ACDES.
Motorist airlifted
A driver was airlifted Thursday after a crash on southbound US Route 15 in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 2019 Ford F-250 Super Cab, driven by Robert Surrett, 32, of Frederick Md., was traveling south on US Route 15 when it “abruptly changed lanes and struck the rear” of a southbound 2013 Volvo truck, driven by Travis Harrington, 25, of Raeford N.C., according to state police.
The Volvo “was traveling significantly slower,” police said.
The Ford “became wedged under the rear of” the Volvo, according to state police.
Surrett, who was cited for a lane violation, was flown from the scene having sustained “serious” injuries, police said.
In addition to state police, Airmethods Gettysburg, Community Life Team Biglerville and York Springs, Stat Medivac helicopter, and Biglerville, Heidlersburg, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, United Hook and Ladder Co. #33 and York Springs Volunteer fire companies were dispatched to the scene at 12:02 p.m., according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services, with the call concluding at 1:59 p.m.
Gun offense charged
A man was charged with carrying a firearm without a license Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 2009 BMW, driven by Yurquis Nunez Hernandez, 21, of Pen Laird, Va., was stopped on suspicion of a vehicle code violation at 10:52 a.m. on U.S. Route 15 north near Taneytown Road (Pa. Route 134), according to state police.
“Upon investigation a Taurus 9mm handgun and a 30 round magazine were located in the glovebox of the vehicle,” police alleged.
Nunez Hernandez was released on unsecured bail of $1,000, according to a magisterial docket.
A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Christopher Snyder is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 11:15 a.m.
