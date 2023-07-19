Man airlifted after crash
A Mont Alto man was airlifted following a motorcycle wreck on Pine Grove Road about one mile east of Milesburn Road in Franklin Township about 4:19 p.m. July 11, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Gettysburg.
Aaron Monath, 30, was westbound on state Route 233, also called Pine Grove Road, on a 2007 Harley Davidson Heritage Softail Classic when it “failed to negotiate a right curve that followed a left curve” than ran off the road, down an embankment and slammed into a tree, police said.
Monath was airlifted to Holy Spirit Hospital, said police.
In addition to state police, Buchanan Valley and Fayetteville fire departments, and Michaux Forest rangers were dispatched to the scene, according to Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents July 11-16.
July 11
11:05 a.m. — Hit and run in the 500 block of West Middle Street.
12:07 p.m. — Harassment in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:15 p.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of Long Lane.
July 12
1:04 a.m. — Domestic in the 100 block of West Middle Street.
4:43 a.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department (GFD) in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9 a.m. — Found property in the 300 block of East Water Street.
11:24 a.m. — Harassment in the first block of Springs Avenue.
12:55 p.m. — Found property in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
1:05 p.m. — Lost wallet in the first Block of East High Street.
1:39 p.m. — Disturbance in Lincoln Square.
3:32 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
4:13 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
4:54 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
5:08 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) in the first block of Baltimore Street.
5:25 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the 300 block of Carlisle Street.
6:21 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
6:57 p.m. — Well-being check in the 500 block of West Middle Street.
7:15 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 100 block of York Street.
7:36 p.m. — Assisted GFD in the 200 block of North Washington Street.
July 13
7:51 a.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 400 block of York Street.
11:25 a.m. — Warrant arrest in New Oxford Borough.
7:28 p.m. — Alarm in the first block of North Fourth Street.
11:12 p.m. — Criminal mischief complaint at West High and South Franklin streets.
11:49 p.m. — Information in the first block of East High Street.
July 14
12:10 a.m. — Receiving stolen property/driving with a suspended license in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
8:25 a.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
9:01 a.m. — Criminal mischief in the first block of North Fifth Street.
9:44 a.m. — Hit and run in the first block of Hanover Street.
8:11 p.m. — Crash with no injuries in the 500 block of Baltimore Street.
July 15
1:11 a.m. — DUI in the first block of Baltimore Street.
7:25 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 400 block of West Middle Street.
7:56 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
9:06 a.m. — Warrant arrest in the first block of East High Street.
1:26 p.m. — Reckless driver entering Gettysburg Borough.
2:56 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of East High Street.
6:47 p.m. — Terroristic threats in the first block of Springs Avenue.
8:04 p.m. — Vehicle lockout in the first block of West High Street.
11 p.m. — Burglary in the 300 block of Baltimore Street.
July 16
6:40 a.m. — Utility problem in the 200 block of Chambersburg Street.
7:08 a.m. — Public service in the first block of East Racehorse Alley.
7:25 a.m. — Traffic hazard in the 400 block of Wainwright Avenue.
11:35 a.m. — Assisted emergency medical services in the 200 block of Gettys Street.
4:56 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 500 block of Carlisle Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.