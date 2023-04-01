EARP lists township calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in Oxford Township March 17-20.
March 17
3:52 p.m. – A vehicle making a left-hand turn onto southbound Carlisle Pike from Hershey Heights Road without the right-of-way struck another vehicle on the passenger door. The vehicle then bounced off after hitting them and crossed into the northbound lane of Carlisle Pike, striking another vehicle before stopping.
3:55 p.m. – Police reported a crash in the 1500 block of Carlisle Pike while investigating another collision in the same location. A vehicle attempted to go around a vehicle stopped due to the road closure for the initial collision. They crossed back into the traffic lane, striking another vehicle and causing minor damage.
6:44 p.m. – Police assisted Philadelphia Police by going to the 100 block of Billerbeck Street to obtain owner information for a missing vehicle. After verifying the vehicle was missing, police informed the resident that Philadelphia Police had recovered the missing vehicle.
March 18
10:24 a.m. – Police were dispatched to York Road and Lincoln Street for a disabled vehicle. Police notified the fire department for a washdown after observing a fuel leak. AAA towed the vehicle from the scene.
1:02 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between a couple in the 200 block of Erin Court.
2:12 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 600 block of Poplar Road; EMS was treating the person.
5:29 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 100 block of Poplar Road; EMS was on scene.
March 19
6:32 p.m. – Police searched the area around the first block of Fiddler Drive for a lost dog but did not find it
7 p.m. – Police gave paperwork for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to a resident in the 100 block of Black Lane to have a vehicle on their private property declared abandoned.
March 20
11:52 p.m. – Police were called to the 1200 block of Hanover Street for a suspicious, illegally parked vehicle. After investigating, police advised the occupants to relocate the vehicle; they complied.
