Clogged chimney burns
Accumulated material caught fire in a home’s chimney Monday night in the 2000 block of Cold Spring Road near Orrtanna.
“The chimney was almost completely blocked with build up and some of it was burning,” according to Fairfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services’ Facebook page.
“After the chimney was cleared and nothing else was burning the scene cleared,” according to the Facebook post.
“No injuries were reported” as a result of the fire, the post reads.
Agencies dispatched at 10:56 p.m. to scene in Hamiltonban Township included the Buchanan Valley, Cashtown, Fairfield, Fountaindale, and Gettysburg fire departments and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES). The emergency call was completed at 12:08 a.m., according to ACDES.
Leather clothes stolen
Bad checks were used to buy leather clothing valued at more than $600 in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Twice on Dec. 8, police were called to a York Road location where a person used bad checks to buy merchandise valued at $249.99 and $405.77, police said.
The checks bounced due to insufficient funds and investigation was continuing, said police.
Puppy scam probed
A person paid for puppies in Straban Township but did not receive them, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
On Dec. 9, a Swift Run Road resident said she responded to a Facebook advertisement, according to state police
The woman contacted the person who claimed to own the puppies and gave them $130, said police. The woman told police the person allegedly “then advised the victim the event was a scam,” police said.
The investigation continues, said police.
Identity stolen
A Fairfield resident was the victim of identity theft, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
On Dec. 8, police went to Bullfrog Road, where the person said $798 was stolen, according to police.
The investigation continues, police said.
Catalytic converter taken
Someone removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Mount Joy Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Police went to Highland Avenue Road Dec. 8 after a resident reported the theft from a 1998 Ford, according to police, who continue to investigate.
