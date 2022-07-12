A Gettysburg man is accused of barricading a woman in a bathroom, which prevented her from attending a court hearing.
Jason Lee, 43, was charged with false imprisonment, intimidating a witness, and other offenses, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Troopers Brynn Markley and Bradley Fornwalt were dispatched at 9:36 a.m. Thursday to a motel on Emmitsburg Road in Freedom Township, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Markley.
The woman “had called Adams County Public Defender’s Office relating that she was not going to make it to court” at 10 a.m., according to the affidavit. The court matter was a previous case investigated by Fornwalt in which Lee was accused of striking the same woman, according to the affidavit.
When the troopers arrived, the accused was in the motel parking lot, allegedly “under the influence of methamphetamine and was highly uncooperative,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed “the accused shoved her in the bathroom and barricaded her in there using a dresser” and threatened “to kill her,” according to the affidavit.
“The victim related she was in there for hours before calling to report that she could not make it to her hearing,” according to the affidavit.
A dresser was within approximately two feet of the bathroom door, and the motel manager said damage was $115 to a television and lamp in the room, according to the affidavit.
Lee was charged with a felony count of intimidating a witness, one misdemeanor count each of false imprisonment and terroristic threats, and one summary count each of criminal mischief, public drunkenness, and disorderly conduct, according to the docket.
He was held in Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $10,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 13, according to the docket.
