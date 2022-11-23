High speed pursuit
A 17-mile vehicle pursuit, which began in Adams County, allegedly exceeded 130 mph, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
William Park Jr., 33, of Burke, Va., was charged with one felony count each of fleeing police and driving under the influence, a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, and one summary count each of reckless driving and exceeding the speed limit, according to a magisterial docket.
A pursuit began at 6:30 a.m. Monday on northbound U.S. Route 15 near the Hunterstown Road (Pa. Route 394) interchange, according to state police.
The 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 43 allegedly “was passing vehicles on the right and left shoulder” of the highway police said.
Near Dillsburg, PSP Trooper Gary Carneiro executed a driving maneuver that left the pursued vehicle “disabled,” according to police.
Park was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
EARP lists calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police (EARP) responded to numerous incidents in New Oxford Borough Nov. 1-10.
Nov. 1
7:11 a.m. — A vehicle stopped for traffic at the Lincoln Way East and Peters Street intersection was hit in the rear end; both vehicles sustained minor damage.
10:32 a.m. — Police advised two parties engaged in a custody dispute in the first block of Pleasant Street that a civil issue that needs to be resolved in the court system.
2:10 p.m. — Police assisted Frederick County Sheriff’s office with a well-being check on a child in the first block of Pleasant Street. Police observed the child was well cared for and related this information back to the sheriff’s office.
4:41 p.m. — Police advised a complainant with a kidnapping complaint in the first block of Pleasant Street that this is a civil issue pertaining to custody and he needs to consult with an attorney.
5:26 p.m. — Police helped defuse a domestic situation between a couple in the 100 block of East High Street without further incident.
Nov. 2
9:03 a.m. — Police attempted to conduct a well-being check on a male allegedly disrupting traffic in Center Square but could not locate the individual.
Nov. 5
3:35 p.m. — Police received information from a complainant in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road.
Nov. 6
1:10 a.m. — Police assisted the Pennsylvania State Police with a vehicle investigation at the Lincoln Way West and Kohler Mill Road intersection.
1:32 a.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of South Bolton Street.
10:23 a.m. — Police notified New Oxford Borough personnel to repair a damaged stop sign at the Lincoln Way West and Water Street intersection.
Nov. 7
7:34 a.m. — Police were summoned to the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road for a suspicious vehicle parked in a resident’s driveway. The vehicle was gone when police arrived, and they did not find it after searching the area.
Nov. 8
4 a.m. — Police responded to a medical distress call in the first block of Emmert Street; the resident needed medical attention and they waited for emergency medical services (EMS) to arrive.
7:28 a.m. — Police cited Barry Utz, 47, of New Oxford, with trespassing after someone told police Utz was ordered to leave their property in the 100 block of Kohler Mill Road on Nov. 7 and returned on Nov. 8.
11:30 a.m. — Police advised a complainant in the 200 block of Carlisle Street to purchase a camera system to identify an unknown person placing flowers on their vehicle.
4:15 p.m. — A complainant from Winter Gardens in the 300 block of Commerce Street told police that checks were stolen and altered to reflect another payee who was not authorized to cash the checks.
4:24 p.m. — Police are investigating an assault in the 100 block of East High Street.
Nov. 9
4:51 a.m. — Police issued a citation for illegal parking in the first block of Commerce Street.
9:58 p.m. — Police notified Plainview Farms about a turkey causing a traffic hazard in Center Square; the turkey was captured.
Nov. 10
12:46 p.m. — A complainant in the 300 block of Lincoln Way East told police a man with an Indian accent claiming to be an FBI agent called them and tried to solicit personal information from them with a threat of arrest if they did not cooperate. The complainant realized this was a scam and did not relate any information to the caller.
2 p.m. — Police are investigating a road rage incident from Oct. 31 at the Carlisle Street and Berlin Road intersection.
11:33 p.m. — Police are investigating an assault that occurred in the first block of Oxford Court.
