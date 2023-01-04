EARP lists borough calls
Eastern Adams Regional Police responded to numerous incidents Dec. 21-31, in New Oxford Borough.
Dec. 21
10:06 a.m. – An alarm drew police to the 300 block of West Golden Lane but did not find anything amiss after checking the property.
12:05 p.m. – Police provided traffic control in the 100 block of Lincoln Way West until a tow truck removed a disabled vehicle causing a traffic hazard..
3:28 p.m. – Police issued a citation for a false alarm in the 300 block of West Golden Lane.
3:55 p.m. – Police were dispatched to the 200 block of Lincoln Way West for a harassment by communication incident; they issued a warning.
Dec. 22
4:34 a.m. – A vehicle entering the traffic circle in Center Square failed to yield to another vehicle in the circle, causing a collision. No injuries occurred from the impact; both vehicles sustained minor damage but were drivable.
5:51 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between a mother and son in the first block of Oxford Court.
11:24 p.m. – Police defused a domestic between spouses in the first block of Emmert Street.
Dec. 23
11:39 a.m. – Police notified the railroad to clean up a tree blocking the rail line on the tracks on Lincoln Way West.
4:31 p.m. – Police assisted Hanover Borough Police Department with obtaining contact information from a resident in the 100 block of Drummer Drive; the person was not available.
Dec. 24
5:41 p.m. – Police responded to an alarm in the 200 block of West Golden Lane but did not find anything amiss.
10:44 p.m. – Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a domestic between spouses.
Dec. 26
1:57 p.m. – A resident in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West sought treatment after the family dog bit their hand; police notified the dog warden for investigation.
8:36 p.m. – Police responded to a medical distress call in the 500 block of North Bolton Street; emergency medical services (EMS) were treating the person.
Dec. 27
2:26 p.m. – Police were called to the 200 block of West Golden Lane for a suspicious person taking photos of buildings in the area; no one was found.
2:41 p.m. – Police provided traffic control for icy road conditions at the Lincoln Way West and South Bolton Street intersection until the road could be treated.
Dec. 28
12:33 a.m. – Police notified the postal service after receiving reports about a loud noise in the Center Square area; a postal vehicle’s horn malfunctioned, causing it to sound off.
12:09 p.m. – Police assisted the Pittsburgh Police Department with obtaining information concerning a resident in the 100 block of East High Street.
5:54 p.m. – Police were called to the 100 block of East High Street for threats being made. Police received no answer at the residence and the complainant never called back, making the case unfounded.
Dec. 29
11:06 a.m. – Police defused a disturbance in the 400 block of Lincoln Way West.
11:27 a.m. – A vehicle traveling eastbound on Lincoln Way West slowed down for traffic conditions, but the vehicle behind them did not and struck them in the rear, causing moderate damage to both vehicles.
1:50 p.m. – Police conducted a security check on a building in Center Square after an alarm sounded; the building was secure.
10:14 p.m. – Police advised a driver that his vehicle was parked illegally in the first block of Hanover Street; the driver relocated the vehicle.
Dec. 30
10:10 p.m. – A resident in the first block of West High Street told police she received several text messages from an unknown person(s) on Snapchat threatening her well-being. The complainant stated she does not have access to these messages. Police instructed the complainant to block the number and notify Snapchat about the incident.
Dec. 31
1:10 a.m. – Police were dispatched to the first block of West High Street for someone attempting to enter a residence. They checked the area with negative results and did not see any signs of attempted entry into the home.
10:52 a.m. – Police issued a citation for a vehicle parked illegally in Center Square.
12 p.m. – Police met with a resident who had tripped an alarm in the 100 block of Hanover Street.
12:23 p.m. – Police responded to a vehicle inspection request in the 100 block of North Berlin Avenue. They approved the repairs and signed off on the warning notice.
