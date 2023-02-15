Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents Jan. 30-Feb. 5.
Jan. 30
2:24 a.m. — Fire alarm in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
8:40 a.m. — Hit and run on Hazel Alley and Coster Avenue intersection.
12:48 p.m. — Well-being check in the 400 block of South Washington Street.
3:16 p.m. — Found property in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
7:12 p.m. — Driving under the influence (DUI) at the West Street and Village Drive intersection.
7:50 p.m. — Disturbance in the 100 block of Seminary Avenue.
9:44 p.m. — Ordinance violation in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
11:44 p.m. — DUI at the Buford Avenue and Seminary Ridge intersection.
11:50 p.m. — Disturbance in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
Jan. 31
2:56 a.m. — Suspicious activity on Lincoln Square.
9:34 a.m. — Firearms violation in the 200 block of South Franklin Street.
10:32 a.m. — Well-being check in the 100 block of York Street.
1:38 p.m. — Warrant check in the 100 block of York Street.
3:01 p.m. — Found property in the first block of East High Street.
4:39 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the first block of Carlisle Street.
11 p.m. — 9-1-1 hang-up call in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
Feb. 1
10:40 a.m. — Threats in the 100 block of York Street.
3:57 p.m. — Protection from abuse (PFA) gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
10:24 p.m. — Simple assault (twice), harassment, and institutional vandalism in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
Feb. 2
4:32 a.m. — Well-being check/drunkenness in the 200 block of Springs Avenue.
7:16 a.m. — Terroristic threats (Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter)
9:56 a.m. — Hit and run in the 300 block of East Middle Street.
10:02 a.m. — Hit and run in the 300 block of East Middle Street.
10:03 a.m. — Firearms violation in the second block of South Franklin Street.
5:46 p.m. — Vehicle theft in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
10:14 p.m. — Assisted Gettysburg Fire Department with a gas leak in the first block of South Street.
Feb. 3
4:56 a.m. — Burglar alarm in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
5:36 a.m. — PFA gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
8:30 a.m. — Megan’s Law notification in the first block of East High Street.
10:30 a.m. — Assault in the first block of Lefever Street.
2:11 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of East High Street.
3:16 p.m. — Disturbance in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
5:43 p.m. — Burglar alarm in the 300 block of York Street.
5:47 p.m. — Mental health in the 100 block of York Street.
7:35 p.m. — Threats in the 300 block of North Washington Street.
9:03 p.m. — Well-being check in the first block of Baltimore Street.
10:54 p.m. — Underage drinking/counterfeit ID in the first block of West Lincoln Avenue.
Feb. 4
12:11 a.m. — Suspicious activity at the West Water and Carlisle streets intersection.
12:22 a.m. — DUI/alcohol-drug test refusal in the 300 block of South Washington Street.
12:56 a.m. — DUI/non-injury wreck in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
5:36 a.m. — PFA gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
7:51 p.m. — DUI/drug violation in the 200 block of West Street.
10:09 p.m. — Domestic in the first block of Hanover Street.
Feb. 5
12:09 a.m. — DUI, alcohol-drug test refusal and obstruction of justice at the Culp Street and Highland Avenue intersection.
12:49 a.m. — Provided arrest information in the first block of East High Street.
1:12 a.m. — Domestic in the 300 block of North Stratton Street.
5:35 a.m. — PFA gun confiscation in the first block of East High Street.
6:58 a.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
7:28 a.m. — Domestic in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:08 a.m. — Overdose in the first block of Buford Avenue.
9:07 a.m. — Suspicious activity in the 1000 block of Long Lane.
6:08 p.m. — Lost property in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.
6:40 p.m. — Found property in the first block of East High Street.
7:50 p.m. — Assisted police with a well-being check in Straban Township.
7:58 p.m. — Sexual assault kit in the first block of Gettys Street.
8:34 p.m. — Suspicious activity in the first block of Carlisle Street.
10:06 p.m. — Assisted police with a well-being check in Straban Township.
