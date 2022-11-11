Accused of theft
A man is accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a scrap vehicle in Straban Township.
Held at Adams County Prison after he could not post $15,000 cash bail was Stevie Cook, 35, of Sybertsville, Pa., according to a magisterial docket.
Police were dispatched to Prospect Metal, 3640 York Road, about 1:59 p.m. on Nov. 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Bradley Fornwalt.
A person at the business claimed Cook arrived early in the day with a battery-powered vehicle which he used to drive around the storage lot. The person claimed Cook “had something in his shirt” when he entered an area screened by trees, but the item was allegedly no longer there when he emerged, according to the affidavit.
Another person claimed to have found a catalytic converter “hidden in a black net” aboard the battery-operated vehicle while Cook was in the business’s checkout area, according to the affidavit.
Catalytic converters contain precious metals used to reduce pollution in vehicle exhaust.
In a video, Fornwalt allegedly “observed that the Accused walked toward his machine with a hidden item under his shirt,” then “drove his machine to a hidden area of the lot and later drove back out. The Accused did not have the item in his shirt,” according to the affidavit.
There was allegedly a “similar sized deformity” in “the net beneath the machine,” according to the affidavit.
Fornwalt also allegedly found “several cutting tools” aboard the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Cook allegedly “stated the whole thing was a misunderstanding” and “denied having any involvement with the act and claimed that he sells legit items on his eBay account,” according to the affidavit.
Personnel were vigilant because “Prospect Metal has had several stolen Catalytic Converters over the past few months,” according to the affidavit.
Cook was charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft of secondary metal, criminal mischief, and possessing an instrument of crime, according to the docket.
He remained in prison Thursday, according to the docket.
Driver cited
A passenger was injured and a driver cited as the result of a crash Oct. 30 on York Road (U.S. Route 30) in Straban Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Conner Lambert, 19, of Gettysburg, was charged with driving at unsafe speed, according to a magisterial docket.
An Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services ambulance transported Madison Martin, 19, of Gettysburg, to a York hospital for treatment of what appeared to be a “serious injury,” while Lambert was unhurt, according to police.
The westbound 2007 Saturn Aura, driven by Lambert, was “attempting to make a right turn on to Centennial Road” but “took the turn too fast, resulting in the tires losing traction” and the Saturn slamming into a guardrail “straight on,” according to police.
The car received “disabling front end damage," police said.
3 vehicles collide
One driver was cited in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 15 in Straban Township Oct. 27, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
A northbound 2008 Buick Lucerne, driven by Makayla Harvey, 19, of Baltimore, Md., was “travelling at a high rate of speed” when it “failed to negotiate” a curve and struck the driver side rear of a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Charles Shifflett, 50, of Jonestown, Pa., according to state police.
The Buick went out of control and ran into the median, said police.
“Debris caused by the crash was scattered over the roadway” and was struck by a 2014 Toyota Corolla, driven by Stephen Shipley, 35, of Westminster Md., said police.
Shipley and Shifflett were not hurt, police said.
Harvey was charged with careless driving and a lane violation, according to magisterial dockets.
An Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services ambulance transported Harvey’s passenger, Tykeese Carter, 20, of Harrisburg, to a York hospital with what appeared to be a “serious injury,” according to police.
Cash taken from purse
Someone swiped $560 from a purse at the Bed Bath & Beyond store in The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg off Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The incident occurred about 2:40 p.m. Oct. 29, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.