Gettysburg PD lists calls
Gettysburg Police responded to numerous incidents in Gettysburg Borough March 6-12.
March 6
9:32 a.m. – Traffic altercation/road rage in the first block of South Fourth Street.
2:25 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Springs Avenue.
7:45 p.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of Carlisle Street.
9:37 p.m.– Suspicious activity in the first block of Baltimore Street.
11:31 p.m. – Driving under the influence (DUI) in the 200 block of Baltimore Street.
11:54p.m. – Disturbance in the 200 block of East Middle Street.
March 7
4:25 p.m. – Lost property in the 300 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
6:13 p.m. – Missing person information in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
6:39 p.m. – Hold-up alarm in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
6:42 p.m. – Indecent exposure online in the first block of Baltimore Street.
11:55 p.m. – Civil issue in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
March 8
12:26 p.m. – Child abuse/neglect in the first block of Carlisle Street.
12:41 p.m. – Civil issue in the 100 block of Seminary Avenue.
1 p.m. – Police service (information) in the first block of East High Street.
1 p.m. – Theft in the 200 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
2:27 p.m. – Warrant check in the first block of East High Street.
2:40 p.m. – Police service (information) in the first block of East High Street.
4:36 p.m. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle in the 100 block of Baltimore Street.
4:55 p.m. – Well-being check in the 900 block of Long Lane.
6:01 p.m. – Civil issue in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
6:32 p.m. – Vehicle lockout in the 200 block of West Middle Street.
7:25 p.m. – Domestic in the 100 block of West Middle Street.
March 9
3:18 a.m. – Burglar alarm in the 400 block of Baltimore Street.
11:56 a.m. – Crash with no injuries in the first block of Steinwehr Avenue.
12:02 p.m. – Well-being check in the first block of North Stratton Street.
2:33 p.m. – Threats in the first block of East High Street.
2:51 p.m. – Well-being check in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
3:47 p.m. – Well-being check in Lincoln Square.
4:37 p.m. – Burglar alarm in Lincoln Square.
8:05 p.m. – Well-being check in the 300 block of Hanover Street.
9:39 p.m. – Cyber scam in the first block of Buford Avenue.
March 10
2:21 p.m. – Access device fraud in the 100 block of Ridge Avenue.
8:17 p.m. – Reckless driver coming into the borough.
10:54 p.m. – Suspicious activity in the first block of Lefever Street.
March 11
1:05 p.m. – Domestic/assist emergency medical services in the 300 block of York Street.
8:28 p.m. – DUI in the 700 block of Baltimore Street.
10:59 p.m. – Warrant confirmation in the first block of East High Street.
11:44 p.m. – DUI at North Washington Street and Constitution Avenue.
March 12
12:52 a.m. – Public service in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
2 a.m. – Lost property in the first block of Chambersburg Street.
3:12 a.m. – Assisted Liberty Township Police with a DUI.
5:52 a.m. – Disorderly conduct in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
9:12 a.m. – Police service (information) in the 100 block of Gettys Street.
2:17 p.m. – 9-1-1 open line in the 300 block of Village Drive.
3:42 p.m. – Hold-up alarm in the 500 block of Steinwehr Avenue.
8:27 p.m. – Crash with no injuries in the 400 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.