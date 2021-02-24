It was a challenging year for Pa. Interfaith Community Programs, Inc. (PICPI) just as it was for nonprofits and small businesses across Adams County. The pandemic impacted how we operate and how we interact with clients. Mail and phone appointments have replaced in-person meetings. Zoom calls have replaced our large group meetings.
Even though interactions changed, the most notable and important accomplishment in 2020 was continuing to provide services to our clients and those in need. Despite the pandemic, PICPI continued to lease new residents, welcoming 50 new households to our 19 housing complexes across Adams County. At least eight of these families were homeless, with several residing in their cars due to lack of shelter space.
The residents of our 300+ units of affordable housing were incredibly resilient and kind. They checked on their neighbors including doing grocery and pharmacy runs, made face masks they shared with PICPI staff, and found creative ways to keep their community spirit going when social distancing made interaction difficult. As the traditional holiday parties couldn’t be held this year, PICPI called upon Garryowen Irish Pub to provide boxed lunches for our seniors and families.
There is no doubt the pandemic created additional challenges for the working families and other lower income households. PICPI received grants through the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Trust and the Adams County Community Foundation. These grants allowed PICPI’s Project New Start program to provide emergency rental and utility assistance to families struggling with lay-offs and decreased wages. A generous grant award from Pa. Housing Finance Agency received in December, allows Project New Start to continue.
Our sister agency Adams County Housing Authority (ACHA) received a Slow the Spread grant from WellSpan allowing for virtual voucher briefing sessions, enabling ACHA to continue to issue housing vouchers. ACHA serves more than 510 households through the housing choice voucher program, paying monthly rental subsidies in excess of $230,000 to local landlords. During the peak of the economic crisis over the summer, payments of more than $250,000 were made to local landlords, enabling families with lost wages to maintain safe and secure housing. ACHA also offered $1,000 bonuses to landlords who sined new leases with housing voucher participants. The voucher program would not work without the cooperation of the landlords.
ACHA has special vouchers for veterans which are managed in cooperation with the Lebanon VA. Ten veterans who were at-risk of homelessness now have stable housing and support services in the county.
PICPI and ACHA look forward to brighter days ahead with increased interactions with our seniors and families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.