The Land Conservancy of Adams County is pleased to report that 2021 was a good year for the organization. We consider ourselves extremely fortunate that our work preserving Adams County’s rural character has, for the most part, been unhindered by the pandemic, and we are grateful for the continued support of our members.
In 2021, we completed four easement acquisitions protecting an additional 279 acres of land.
• An easement donated on 31 acres in Liberty Township protects open space and woodland on sloping hillsides near Middle Creek, which help keep the waters of that stream clear and cool.
• In Reading Township, another 161 acres on Round Hill Road are now preserved. Views of the that farm’s rolling hay and crop fields will remain unobstructed for the many people traveling on Route 94 who appreciate the expansive rural landscape on either side of that busy road.
• An eight-acre woodlot in Mount Joy Township is now preserved forever; its stately, mature oak trees will never see an unnatural death by a human’s saw.
• In Hamilton Township outside of New Oxford, a 79-acre farm that includes 30 acres of forestland tucked behind its corn fields is now protected, thanks to another donated easement.
In addition to these four properties preserved through conservation easements, the Land Conservancy helped facilitate the protection of 58 acres in Butler Township by purchasing the land from Knouse Foods Cooperative and then immediately transferring it to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission. We hope you read about that project in the Times earlier this year. It was a feat accomplished thanks to the collaboration of many partners, spearheaded by Knouse Foods, Adams County Trout Unlimited, the Land Conservancy, and the Adams County Office of Planning and Development. We are thrilled to be part of an effort to protect a section of the Conewago Creek that is treasured as a spot for catch-and-release fly fishing.
An ongoing project that you may have recently read about in this newspaper is our effort toward creating a hiking trail through three preserved farms in the Fruitbelt. With end points at Thirsty Farmer Brew Works and Boyer Nurseries & Orchards, this path will provide walkers with a slow-paced and invigorating way to appreciate part of Adams County’s scenic orchard landscape. As we get closer to finalizing the path’s route, we will be calling on our members and friends to help build the trail.
These projects would not have been possible without the success of annual fundraisers that support our work, and like most organizations and businesses in the last couple years, we had to make adjustments to a world with COVID. We hosted our Annual Meeting virtually for the first time in 2021 and converted our Annual Art Auction to an online event as well. Taking advantage of lower COVID numbers and outdoor facilities later in the year, we managed to hold our Summer Picnic in person at Hickory Bridge Farm, welcoming a record attendance. The Road Rally also took place successfully with some minor COVID-related adjustments.
We are approaching an exciting part of 2022, with Land Conservancy Month to be proclaimed by the Adams County Commissioners on March 9. The next day we will have our Annual Meeting, again virtually. If you’d like to learn more about the Land Conservancy, that Zoom meeting will be a great opportunity to see who we are and hear what we accomplished in 2021. Land Conservancy month ends with our Art Auction, which is celebrating its 25th year. The auction will again be conducted online through BiddingOwl.com, but all the art will be on display at the Adams County Arts Council between April 1 and 24 for you to view prior to the sale. Finally, we hope you’ll join our First Friday reception at the Arts Council on Friday, April 1 from 5 to 7 pm to view works of our favorite local artists. For more information on upcoming events and how to get involved, visit www.PreserveAdams.org.
