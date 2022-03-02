Main Street Gettysburg (MSG) was founded as a non-profit organization in 1984. We employ a staff of two under a Board of Directors composed of business owners and local leaders. Our mission is to work with community partners for the preservation, revitalization, and improvement of the Historic District of Gettysburg.
Successes in 2021
OPERATIONS: Last year was a transition period for Main Street Gettysburg. We hired a new president and administrative staff, and welcomed new board members, all while maintaining focus on our ten-year strategic plan.
BALTIMORE STREET: The Baltimore Street Project is destined to revitalize Baltimore Street from the National Cemetery to Lincoln Square. The goal is to create an accessible, walkable corridor to benefit businesses, residents, and visitors. The award of an $800K Federal Lands Access Program (FLAP) Grant enabled Design and Engineering for the project, and that work begins this month! For the construction phase of the Baltimore Street Project, we applied for an $11M USDOT Rebuilding American Infrastructure through Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) Grant. The RAISE application will be considered for funding in 2022!
GETTYSBURG WELCOME CENTER: We launched a capital campaign for the future Gettysburg Welcome Center at 340 Baltimore Street. The property was donated to establish a public facility for information and restrooms in the heart of downtown. Through the Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree and other fundraising platforms, we raised a total of $14,944.19. These and other donations contribute to the match funds required for grant applications. We are extremely proud of this initiative and will work to ensure its delivery to serve our tourism industry and help sustain our historic district.
STEINWEHR BID: We delivered a seven-year renewal period for the Steinwehr Business Improvement District (BID). The BID will continue its collaborative efforts for events, parades, marketing, and promotion of 70 Steinwehr businesses through 2028.
DAVID WILLS HOUSE: We partnered with the National Park Service to reopen the David Wills House and Museum to honor Remembrance Day. This partnership was made possible by our long-standing rapport with the National Park Service and the generosity of many MSG volunteers, who joined National Park Service Rangers to ensure adequate staffing of the facility. Over 1,100 people visited the museum in just nine days in November.
FROM THE GROUND UP: MSG manages this program to clean up our downtown streets from April to November. Most people don’t realize that our historic district streets and sidewalks are cleaned up every week by volunteers!
LEGACY BRICK PATHWAY: MSG manages the Legacy Brick Pathway. Last year, we installed 152 engraved bricks on Lincoln Square. The Legacy Brick Pathway was established in 1994, serving as the only opportunity for people to permanently add their name to downtown Gettysburg!
A GETTYSBURG CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: MSG delivered the annual Christmas Festival over two weekends in December 2021. Celebrating over two weekends was a COVID measure that will not continue. This year’s A Gettysburg Christmas Festival is scheduled to return to the first weekend in December. Mark your calendars for December 2-4, 2022!
AMERICA250PA: The United States turns 250 years old in 2026! Main Street Gettysburg is an Official Nonprofit Affiliate of the Commonwealth’s Semiquincentennial Commission, known as America250PA. We are engaged weekly with the state commission, and we are also proud partners with Adams County and others that make up the local commission. We look forward to working with organizations, businesses, schools, and citizens across Adams County to develop civic activities and events to educate, preserve, innovate, and celebrate our rich and diverse history, now through 2026!
Challenges in 2021
Just like the businesses, organizations, individuals, and families we serve in our community, we struggled to regain normalcy in 2021. For an organization that runs on strategic plans, this proved difficult. Our project fundraising events were canceled due to health concerns for public gatherings – no Long, Long Dinner or Polish Pottery Bingo. We even considered cancelling the Christmas Festival. We reduced sponsorship from $250 to only $100, yet participation still dropped by 75% from 2019. We delivered two festival weekends with just 25% participation and 10% of our pre-pandemic budget.
Ultimately, our hardest challenge was the expectation that we could deliver the same events and services as always. Our public partnerships remained stable last year, but our private partnerships dwindled. Common responses included that “someone else” would do it, or that “it will happen anyway.” The realities for 2021 was that the Halloween parade almost failed, the Christmas Festival was smaller, and New Year’s Eve didn’t happen at all. Community events only happen with community support – by sponsoring, participating, and volunteering.
We encourage you to invest in our community – this means participating, volunteering, and sponsoring. Please get involved in our activities, events, and parades, as they cannot happen without community involvement.
How to Help in 2022
In 2022, Main Street Gettysburg fully intends to return to our pre-pandemic operational posture as much as possible. Obviously, a lot has changed over the past two years, but we all have learned to adapt and creatively move forward.
This year MSG is focused on:
• Infrastructure Initiatives: Baltimore Street and Gettysburg Welcome Center
• Economic Development: A Gettysburg Christmas Festival and Legacy Brick Pathway
• Community Service: From the Ground Up
• Partnership Opportunities: David Wills House and America250PA
These are ambitious, visionary projects and programs that will benefit our businesses, visitors, and residents and positively impact our future.
Main Street Gettysburg will continue to keep our traditions alive, promote our economy, and deliver improvements for today and future generations. Please watch for opportunities to get involved, and don’t hesitate to reach out with questions or ideas. We invite you to follow us on social media and share to help us get the word out about all that’s happening.
This community has so much to look forward to in 2022, and Main Street Gettysburg looks forward to serving alongside our partners in Gettysburg and Adams County! Please join us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.