The Adams County Office for Aging, Inc. (ACOFA) is pleased to be able to participate in this special Progress Edition. It seems strange to write about progress during a year we may feel was mostly about holding steady and trying to maintain. But looking back over the year, ACOFA was able to expand both staff and programming in 2020.
ACOFA is a private, non-profit agency serving adults age 60 and over who are residents of Adams County. We strive to help people stay healthy, active, and engaged in their communities and provide supportive services to keep them in their homes for as long as possible.
We are proud of ACOFA’s dedicated staff, all of whom continued to work and serve throughout 2020. Our agency doors closed to the public in March, but our staff has been present – showing up every day, answering phones, providing information and assistance as well as hands on help, to ensure our consumers were connected to services.
Crucial to our success in 2020 were our volunteers. Many volunteer programs weren’t able to operate for most of the year, but meal delivery, Medicare counseling and chore service (outside projects) continued. Volunteers masked up and stepped up to deliver 41,346 meals and counsel 490 Medicare beneficiaries. Volunteers also helped with new activities serving as phone callers, pen pals and mask-makers. It’s difficult to express in words how grateful we are for their service.
Most in-home services also continued uninterrupted. Care Managers completed 693 assessments, arranged for 30,544 hours of personal care and 2606 days of adult day care. A continuing increase in Reports of Need under Protective Services led to hiring a second full time worker. Protective Services staff investigate reports of abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults. During 2020 ACOFA received 260 reports.
ACOFA’s community services, events and presentations were halted by the inability to gather. Senior Centers which are great places to connect in person and enjoy programs and activities have been closed much of the year. While the center managers did a wonderful job of checking in with participants and helping with their needs, members missed the daily interaction with friends. Centers have re-opened slowly with attendance protocols, limited days, and hours.
An exciting 2020 addition to ACOFA services came through two pilot housing programs called SHARE and ECHO. Shared Housing and Resource Exchange (SHARE) matches a homeowner willing to share space in their house with a home sharer who would like an affordable place to live. One person in the match needs to be 60 or older, but other than that, the program is very flexible. The matching process as well as on-going monitoring is provided by a SHARE Counselor. ACOFA’s SHARE counselor is Valery Adams. Val is currently interviewing people who are interested in participating. All participants are carefully vetted through background and reference checks.
ECHO stands for Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity. Elder cottages are small, separate, residences temporarily placed in the yard of a host family for an older adult. It is an affordable housing option, the resident paying no more than 30% of their income on rent. ECHO cottages provide safety and autonomy for older adults along with easy access to family members. The ECHO Program is being sponsored by ACOFA and South Central Community Action Programs with assistance from the PA Department of Aging. Candidates for the first cottage in are being accepted now.
ACOFA knows that budget challenges are ahead. Even though covid relief money was received in 2020, these are one-time dollars rather than on-going support. The Pennsylvania Independent Fiscal Office recently forecast a deficit of $2.6 billion for next year and continuing deficits for at least five years. It is doubtful the state will be able to pass a balanced 21-22 budget without significant reductions in social programs.
Another continuing struggle is finding in-home care aides to meet the demand for personal care service. These valuable, hands-on caregivers need to be paid a higher wage so employers can find staff who will stay. Waiting lists are frustrating to our agency as well as consumers and their families.
Overall, we look forward with optimism. ACOFA is ready to expand the new housing initiatives. As this is written, tax assistance volunteers are preparing for their program which will help over 400 people file returns. We’re excited to hold programs and special events once it is safe to gather. Our agency website is being entirely re-built so please keep checking www.acofa.org to see the progress and visit our Face Book page now for news and information.
ACOFA appreciates those who give their time to serve on our Board of Directors and Citizen’s Advisory Council. We are grateful for their guidance and support as we strive to provide the best possible service to our consumers.
