Over the past year, @Home in Adams County focused on how best to virtually educate, advocate, and develop solutions to the most complex issues facing Adams County residents. All residents should have the opportunity to live in safe housing in line with their income, find sustainable employment, and access practical transportation options.
Successes
Broadband
County Broadband Task Force
In February 2020, the @Home Coalition held its first Broadband Summit – bringing together local leaders from government, education, business, nonprofits, the Pennsylvania state legislature, and more. While not directly related to housing, transportation, or sustainable employment, @Home representatives recognized that reliable and affordable internet access for everyone changes the ability of folks to work.
The online summit drew attention to the importance of broadband in small or rural communities. It explained why implementation would be a long-term solution and the need to set up a viable infrastructure. Late last year, the Adams County Commissioners created a Broadband Task Force. According to an article in the Nov. 5, 2021, edition of The Gettysburg Times, the task force is “charged with bringing high-speed internet to all areas of Adams County.” The task force will consist of folks from many facets of the community.
Transportation
Gettysburg Hanover Connector
Rabbittransit runs this fixed-route bus service. Starting at 5:45 a.m. at Misty Ridge, just north of Gettysburg, this bus route goes from the Gettysburg Transit Center, through New Oxford and Cross Keys to Hanover. Ridership jumped from 188 in February 2021 to 477 in June 2021!
Housing
Converge Enterprises
In the fall, Converge Enterprises laid the foundation for and got a building under roof, adding two units of affordable housing on Biglerville Road. Those units should be ready for habitation this summer.
Luminest
Also, in the fall, developer Luminest broke ground on 36 new, affordable, two- to three-bedroom townhomes. These homes are near Misty Ridge Development, just north of Gettysburg. Folks should be able to move into Meadow View this summer.
ECHO
ECHO homes are small, separate, manufactured residences placed on a host family’s property. The ECHO resident must be 60 years or older and can be related or unrelated to the host family. @Home is helping to find a builder for these residences. The Adams County Office of Aging is actively recruiting folks for this program.
Sustainable Employment/Economic Development
Working with the Adams Economic Alliance helped inform @Home’s steering committee about the county’s economic outlook – jobs, wages, training, etc.
Another success includes the broader community taking note of @Home and its initiatives and introducing interested folks to one another.
This program also helped sustain small businesses through its encouragement of the economic alliance’s projects.
Struggles/Challenges
The pandemic certainly created physical challenges for @Home and its partners. In-person meetings have been limited. Yes, @Home, a Coalition of interested partners, local leaders, and interested community members, continues to meet with these folks via Zoom. While convenient for many, virtual meetings lack the rapport-building opportunities of in-person gatherings.
In turn, how can @Home get Coalition members more involved with its initiatives and its partners?
Plans
As the community works to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, @Home looks to find and respond to the most pressing issues related to affordable housing, transportation, and economic development. The initiative achieved so much in its first three years, and its members are excited about the potential of the next three to five years! So much is accomplished when folks work together to solve issues at the community level. Upcoming Coalition meetings will have a forum for individuals to share their thoughts on needs and solutions. Go to www.homeinadamscounty.org to learn how to participate.
In the spirit of working together, @Home plans to collaborate with Community Media of South Central PA to develop a series of videos highlighting, in part, the work @Home and its partners have done on affordable housing, transportation, and economic development.
Finally, @Home plans to explore ways to get more involved with the local business community and work with local educational institutions on workforce development, training, and apprenticeships. And gaining a better understanding of our workforce shortage will be imperative in finding ways to overcome it.
How Can the Community Help?
The Adams County community can help by attending @Home Coalition meetings, held every other month. The next meeting is on Mar. 28 at 1 p.m. via Zoom. In addition, @Home has opportunities for everyone – from something as simple as sharing our work within your own circles to volunteering with @Home’s partners to advocating with local decision-makers about being mindful of these initiatives when making decisions.
To find out more about @Home or its partners, visit www.homeinadamscounty.org and we look forward to seeing you at our next coalition meeting!
