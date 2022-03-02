2021 was a year to be reckoned with - we all felt it. The hopes of getting back to normal followed by the peak in COVID cases was so difficult. We are all tired, but what I can say with a deep sense of gratitude, is that we come from a great community who takes care of their own, and SCCAP has deeply committed staff who have risen to the challenge of being on the front line of human needs and COVID recovery!
Our Emergency Services programs provided food assistance to more than 4190 families, (11,519 individuals) and they distributed more than one million pounds of food. The Gleaning Project far exceeded their prior year numbers. Working with 275 farms, backyard gardeners, and other producers, they collected and distributed just over 750,000 pounds of donated produce. It was recovered by 722 dedicated volunteers and distributed through 77 community partners to more than 21,000 individuals. Through the pandemic SCCAP staff kept our friends, neighbors, and families from going hungry!
Our Family Services staff accomplished more than seems possible. When our counties were awarded 16.8 million in rental and utility assistance, (6.7 in Adams and 10.1 million in Franklin) and the commissioners asked SCCAP to administer that funding we had to reconfigure all our processes to ramp up to meet this important challenge. This is more than our typical annual budget. Through December 31, 2021 - we had worked with more than 4,407 individuals and 400 landlords across Adams and Franklin counties, spending just over 10 million dollars effectively to keep people housed and make landlords whole. Our Homeless Shelters provided safe shelter to 173 families has helped more than 57% move into permanent long term housing (quite a process during a pandemic).
Our Weatherization program has weatherized more than 600 houses through Department of Energy and Utility funding and worked with contractors to repair more than 100 heating systems (primarily for seniors) under the Crisis Heating Program decreasing energy consumption and increasing efficiency. All while following extreme safety measures to keep families and seniors safe while we improved their home’s energy efficiency!
SCCAP staff kept our friends, neighbors, and families safe and housed, warm in winter so folks can age in place, and made landlords whole so they could maintain their properties – all of this put money back into our local economy!
Our Early Learning Resource Centers provided subsidized childcare for 833 children so their parents could work while their children participated in quality early learning programs. Our Women Infants and Children’s program assisted 1667 moms and 4662 infants and children, ensuring those pregnant and breast feeding moms, their infants and children were able to meet their nutritional health needs. Both of these evidence-based programs, provide a return on investment of $2.48 to $7.00 for every dollar spent – SCCAP staff ensure our youngest clients have the best future possible and their parents can work without worry.
Circles continued working with families and this year two more Circle’s families purchased homes – this program really does help families create a new future story and overcome tremendous barriers. The MLK Career Aid project provided five scholarships to college or vocational education so individuals could increase their earning potential!
@Home in Adams County, our community engagement initiative worked with community partners to bring the Gettysburg Hanover Transportation Route to fruition, launched a broadband task force that to look for solutions to help our county stay connected, and had two partner housing developers break ground on affordable housing projects. Franklin Together, our Franklin county reentry collation piloted a housing initiative grant of $17,404 to help 17 individuals get housed once they completed their minimum sentence saving more than $47,231 in jail costs for Franklin county during the grant period with a recidivism rate of just 23%, half the typical recidivism rate. SCCAP staff work hard to ensure good outcomes for families and work at the community level on effective solutions that can save tax dollars!
This was a year like no other. And through it all this community supported SCCAP. They donated to help us meet the significant needs and then they gave more to the Million Reasons to Give Campaign helping us raise a million dollar dollars for our endowment to provide flexible funding to SCCAP – forever. This ensures SCCAP will always be here helping those who need us get to a place where they don’t need us at all. I have no words to convey our thanks to this amazing, generous, wonderful community for helping us do this work. It was a year like no other and I am filled with gratitude, humility and hope. If you want to get involved, SCCAP is hiring, and we can always use volunteers! To learn more or make a donation go to www.sccap.org – thank you!
