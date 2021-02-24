Just prior to writing our Progress 2021 letter, our students bravely shared their stories. Giving a voice to their experiences, opening our eyes to how we as a school district play an essential role in our community’s success – leading by example and taking ownership of how our purpose in our students’ lives support a more inclusive society free of racism and discrimination.
Moving Forward With a Plan
Every student is at the heart of our mission every day and we are dedicated to leading by example to address racism and bias head-on and in a manner that is responsive and sustainable. We have announced our School District is collaborating with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, also known as the PHRC, to immediately provide Unconscious Bias Training for school faculty, staff and administrators at no cost to the School District.
The School District is also working with racism experts to develop and implement a comprehensive Anti-Racism Plan as we strive to eradicate racism and discrimination on and off of our campuses, while advancing equity and diversity throughout our system. A series of first steps forward have been put into motion including student and alumni Listening Sessions, ongoing unconscious bias training for faculty, staff and the board of directors, and engagement of a third-party independent investigator to provide an unbiased assessment of our policies and responses. Our goal is to ensure school leadership is actively working to create a culturally relevant environment to affect meaningful change.
We know listening and self-awareness are among the very first steps in change, and our entire School District is committed to making these necessary advancements for our students. During the week of February 15, we conducted the first of a series of Listening Sessions for students and alumni, creating a brave space to have honest conversations that start the healing process. We will continue to host Listening Sessions to build trust and a foundation for the future. If you are a student or alumni who would like to participate, please check our social media or call our offices for information at 717-677-7191 x 2751.
Our Future, Together
Our role is essential to supporting thriving future generations and we take that responsibility with great seriousness. Students, both current and alumni, brought to light issues of racism that were in our blind spot and we take full ownership of our role to foster a community free of discrimination while providing the best education we can afford that prepares students for success.
We continue to focus on providing a comprehensive educational experience preparing our students for post-graduation schooling and career opportunities. Our district vision is clear and concise: “All students college and career ready.” Today, the lens of our vision has expanded to how we affect fostering a community and world that supports our students’ success as we teach, mentor and lead through exemplary behavior that inspires equitable change.
Our leadership continues to evaluate how our actions and programs respond to community and national needs as we guide our students, and those around them, with greater awareness, understanding and skill sets required to advance and prosper. As we focus on our role in eradicating racism and discrimination with greater intention and purpose, this more self-aware lens will be a constant in all that we do.
We ask that our entire community be our partner in addressing issues of racism, discrimination and bullying. Our students’ experiences are reflective of generations of bias which require all of our attention to truly change. By accepting each of our roles in eradicating racism, we achieve progress together.
In the coming weeks and months, our administration will formulate and implement a clear plan of action in our Anti-Racism Plan, which will be shared in a fully transparent manner with our entire community, inclusive of students, parents and alumni. As we share our process, we will invite members of the public to take part as we work toward greater inclusivity beyond our schools’ walls.
Education Designed Around Changing Needs
We continue to focus our efforts on providing a variety of educational experiences to prepare our students for life. While faced with many challenges over the past year of the pandemic, the Upper Adams School District continues to find success and accomplishments within our vision of having every student college- and career-ready upon graduation. We saw the successful completion and opening of the Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) for all of our students in grades 4–6. In the future, we will open the UAIS building for the public to see the new educational spaces. During the pandemic, we also needed to identify how to reach all of our K-12 students remotely. By maximizing the use of devices in the district and using a portion of the Federal COVID-19 funding, we were able to provide a device to every K-12 student in the school district for digital learning options. Additionally, Internet hot spots were provided to some families for device connectivity as a result of a generous donation from the Canner Funds. Simultaneously, free meals have been provided to all students by Chartwells since April 2020. Finally, increased professional development has been provided to staff members to build their knowledge with digital tools and platforms to improve upon remote teaching experiences ultimately benefiting students.
Stay Informed
We welcome the public to stay informed of our efforts by visiting our social media accounts and website for updates or attending our regularly scheduled board meetings to hear first-hand about our programs and discussions that lead to decisions in our district. Many topics related to action plans, budgeting processes, facilities, curriculum, and learning are discussed each month during our School Board Committee Meetings (held the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m.) and/or at the Regular School Board Meeting (held the third Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m.). For specific school board meeting dates, please visit www.upperadams.org and then click on “About Us”, “School Board”, and “School Board Calendar”. If you have any questions, please call (717) 677-7191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.