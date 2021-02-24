When the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered life as we know it in March 2020, HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, quickly acted. We united with one mission – to continue providing our students with a high-quality education while making their safety our top priority during these unprecedented times. In less than two weeks, nearly 17,000 HACC employees and students adapted to embrace instruction and services offered remotely or online.
At HACC, communication is important to ensure the success of our students and employees. During a crisis, like the pandemic, concise and frequent communication is even more important. Without the information needed to understand how HACC is handling the pandemic, our students and employees could face unnecessary stress and confusion.
“Ensure That Your Customer Relationships Outlast Coronavirus” by Texas Tech University business professors Ted Waldron and James Wetherbe notes, “Businesses are now facing tension between generating sales during a period of extreme economic hardship and respecting the threats to life and livelihood that have altered consumer priorities and preferences.” The major question has been, “What could ease the difficulties faced by organizations navigating the pandemic?” The authors suggest following your HEART – Humanize your company, Educate about change, Assure stability, Revolutionize offerings, Tackle the future. Companies that demonstrate HEART share important information and communicate a plan for the future, thus gaining more understanding from stakeholders.
At HACC, we have remained sensitive to what our stakeholders – students, employees and the communities we serve – are experiencing by demonstrating our HEART.
Humanize Your Company
HACC knows it is important to humanize the College while troubleshooting during the pandemic. Our students and employees count on us to recognize and be honest about challenges and develop solutions. We did so by:
⮚ Deploying technology, including Wi-Fi hot spots, computers and webcams, to students who demonstrated need.
⮚ Launching the HACC Heroes news series and video series to honor individuals who are making a positive difference during the pandemic.
⮚ Taking a more flexible approach to academic policies and offering services to help employees and students cope.
Educate About the Change
HACC provided frequent updates to students, employees and community members.
Our communications include:
⮚ A dedicated landing page about the global pandemic with frequent updates
⮚ Daily emails to students and employees during the first months that transitioned to weekly emails
⮚ Monthly newsletters to alumni, donors and other supporters
⮚ Training sessions and collegewide presentations
Assure Stability
HACC recognized that students were facing new hurdles that impacted achieving their education, and employees needed assistance coping with the changes. The College maintained a stable environment in several ways, including:
⮚ Holding Zoom sessions to provide up-to-date information to students and employees
⮚ Extending library services through a 24/7 chat to provide extra support for students
⮚ Partnering with grocery stories throughout the region to provide free groceries for students experiencing hunger
Revolutionize Offerings
While the coronavirus will have long-lasting effects, it forced HACC to revolutionize our offerings for our students and employees, including the following:
⮚ HACC continues to ramp up our Open Educational Resources (OER) project to provide materials at no cost to students.
⮚ The remote working environment highlighted inequities in some of our services, teaching, access and equity. As a result, we have implemented processes to make services, teaching and access more readily available to our underserved students.
Tackle the Future
HACC cannot and will not return to what it was before the pandemic. Instead, we must prepare for the “new” normal and demonstrate that different can and will be better.
⮚ We will continue to assess and adjust our approach to be more inclusive and assist a broader range of students.
⮚ HACC is integrating virtual and augmented reality with precision machining in partnership with Techlink Schools and the Commonwealth Charter Academy.
⮚ HACC’s enrollment and marketing efforts will focus on students who want to rebuild their lives and careers.
⮚ Advising services will continue to be offered in a remote format when campuses reopen.
HACC is an example of how organizations can successfully navigate the challenges of the coronavirus with HEART. Although the pandemic forces us to view the future of the College in new and inventive ways, we remain dedicated and focused on the success of our current and future HACC students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.