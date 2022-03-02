The title of this publication – Progress – makes us all wonder what kind of progress we have made during the difficult years of the COVID-19 pandemic. What are the advancements? How have we moved forward? What have we learned that will help us as we begin to move beyond the pandemic?
The good, and perhaps surprising, news is that we have made progress in unexpected and challenging times. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the health care field, which has been at ground zero of the pandemic. We turned to innovation to navigate the past two years. And the creative solutions we discovered will remain with us as we move forward into the world that awaits us after the pandemic.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, like other health care institutions across the country, has become much more adept at using virtual technology since 2019. We quickly found ways to shift care online, allowing patients to meet with caregivers virtually. But we did not stop there.
During the pandemic, WellSpan expanded a new online primary service called Duo Healthcare. The service provides patients with 24/7 primary health care access via a smartphone, tablet, or personal computer. Patients and caregivers work as a team, with the physician as the coach. Physicians collect health data from patients via connected devices, such as blood pressure cuffs and scales, to track their health and identify issues before they become serious. They order any tests needed and connect patients with specialists. WellSpan premiered the service right here in Adams County, partnering with Littlestown Area School District to provide teachers, administrators, and support staff with the option to join Duo. Helping patients receive affordable, convenient care is progress.
In addition to using virtual technology to expand primary care, we also have utilized it to enhance critical care at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. Our new virtual critical care partnership with Mercy Virtual uses state-of-the-art technology to leverage the expertise and knowledge of specialized caregivers from across the country. These virtual experts supplement our experts at the bedside to offer additional support to our clinicians through continuous patient monitoring. This service adds an extra layer of safety and support for critically ill patients in Adams County.
We also have seen progress in the way we are able to quickly respond to our patients’ urgent needs. During the pandemic, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital had to become nimble with our staffing, so we could offer critical care, immunizations, and testing as we responded to the rise and fall of variants of the virus. WellSpan learned that an agile staff is a valuable tool. Now all WellSpan hospitals benefit from a new innovative nursing program, called WellStaffed, which features a pool of our own nurses who move around to where the need is most urgent across WellSpan’s system.
We also have learned that progress happens when we support and collaborate with others. Last year, WellSpan and Johns Hopkins announced plans to fight cancer together in South Central Pennsylvania. Our comprehensive collaboration will combine the expertise of WellSpan cancer physicians and programs with the innovative clinical, research, and educational capabilities of Johns Hopkins Medicine. Patients right here in Adams County will benefit from this approach.
When the world shut down, health care did not. We offer the most essential service, care that saves lives and maintains health in Adams County, at every WellSpan location. And even during the most challenging days of the pandemic – as WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital overflowed with COVID-19 patients and we were compelled to focus our attention on battling the virus – we maintained our high standards of quality, safety, and patient experience.
Since 2019, we have maintained an “A” safety grade from Leapfrog, an independent, national organization that collects and analyzes hospital safety data. The grade is based on our performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections, and other possible harms to patients in our care. The American Heart Association also awarded our hospital achievement awards for the care of stroke and heart failure patients, and we were recertified as a Primary Stroke Center by our accrediting body, DNV Healthcare.
As we look ahead to the day when we learn to live with COVID-19, we know that further challenges lie ahead. Change is always on the horizon in Adams County.
WellSpan is here to help our community thrive and live healthy lives. Together, we can make progress happen.
